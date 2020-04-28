East Baton Rouge Parish recreation officials remain confident they'll still hold summer enrichment camps this year, but it's becoming clear things will have to operate much differently.

And not just summer camps: The coronavirus pandemic could also mean limits on the public pools.

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson says they're mulling over a number of scenarios regarding how summer camps will take place. Those include holding fewer camps with fewer kids, and possibly adding virtual elements of some kind if social distancing restrictions remain in place.

"Lots of it will depend on how much staff we're able to get, as well as demand," Wilson said Monday. "We're unsure if people will be anxious to get back to work and send kids to camp and we have a big influx this year, or if people are uncomfortable sending kids to any group setting."

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday announced he's extending the stay-at-home order until at least May 15.

BREC's camps usually begin around the end of May or beginning of June and end their runs at least by the first week of August — right before school starts.

However, the social distancing restrictions could remain in place past May 15 with any phased re-opening of the state's economy.

Wilson says BREC will wait for recommendations later this week from the National Recreation and Park Association as well as the American Camp Association to better determine how and when summer camps would take place.

Wilson said the agency is considering cutting its slate of camp offerings in half. The parks and recreations system usually offers more than 40 themed-camps throughout the parish.

"We've talked about doing some at only 15 locations this year; obviously they'll be equitably spread across the parish in every community as much as possible," he said.

There would likely be fewer slots as well because the typical roster of more than 40 children at each camp location probably won't be possible with social distancing restrictions, Wilson added.

And since the governor already announced that employees dealing with the public would be required to wear face masks in the first phase of re-openings, that will impact what BREC can offer since staff will be limited in their interactions with children.

Wilson said five employees from various BREC departments did test positive for coronavirus over the course of the past few weeks, but all are recovering well.

"We've ordered masks for all our employees and are following the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations in terms of cleaning," Wilson said. "We're trying to hire staff for summer camps as best we can now. We just have to remain flexible."

And if social distancing isn't relaxed enough, that could mean public pools would be out of the question as well.

Assistant Superintendent Brandon Smith said BREC is partnering with several other local camp providers as well as sponsors to create collaborative virtual experiences that are slowly becoming the norm is so many facets of life during this pandemic.

"We all are eager to help the community out to have kids engaged, but we want to make sure we're not putting kids in confined spaces," Smith said. "We're in recreations, and no matter what plan we have, we know something will throw a curve ball. A lot will depend on what we're able to do."