The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana is rapidly growing, prompting the White House Coronavirus Task Force to recommend additional restrictions.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest updated on coronavirus in Louisiana at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.
Watch it and follow the coverage live here.
