You've made it to midweek so why not celebrate hump day with a good takeout meal.

"Where?" you ask.

We're here to help. Here are three restaurants offering delicious takeout meals today:

Rocco's New Orleans Po-Boys and Cafe

A po-boy is always good eating, especially when it's dripping with gravy. And Rocco's New Orleans Po-Boys and Cafe's hot roast beef po-boy with homemade gravy hits the spot. You can get a half for $8 and a whole for $12.

The restaurant, 3358 Drusilla Lane, also serves up muffulettas ($11 for half, $17.50 for whole) and shrimp baskets with fries and garlic bread for $15.

Call ahead between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at (225) 248-1999 or visit roccosnopoboys.com.

Rouj Creole

This is about as good as it gets. Everything we've tried at Rouj Creole is delicious.

The restaurant, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., offers everything from Crab Cake Maison (seared crabcakes, house remoulade, chimichurri and fresh pepper salad) for $19 to its stuffed brisket po-boy filled with smoked brisket, debris gravy and pepper jack cheese for $16.

And don't forget to ask about the restaurant's retail beer and wine packages when ordering ahead by calling (225) 614-2400 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. or visiting roujcreole.com.

Lagniappe

Fried catfish? We're in!

Lagniappe, 5755 Main St. in Zachary, offers a daily special of all-you-can-eat catfish served with french fries, hush puppies and a garden salad for $16.95.

They're also serving up sirloin tips as a daily special. The beef tips are grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms and served with a choice of side and salad for $12.95. Call (225) 570-2440 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit lagniappezachary.com.

