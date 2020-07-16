Federal sites aimed at ramping up testing for the novel coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area will remain open past their original Saturday deadline, state officials said Thursday, as new cases in the Baton Rouge region continue to rise at rates well above the national average.

The federal health officials had hoped to test 60,000 people in 12 days when the first new surge sites were rolled out July 7 in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, but, through Wednesday, about one-third of those tests have been used.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the four fixed and other mobile sites would remain open until tests ran out. Also, some of the tests that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have given to the state would be used in Acadiana and Lake Charles.

Both regions of south Louisiana have become growing hot spots. The state health department region in Acadiana has had explosive growth and, in recent days, has led the state in new daily cases.

Edwards made the announcement Thursday during an afternoon news conference where he warned the public that the impact of the July 4 holiday hasn't been fully felt -- but could be expected in coming days with continued high case numbers.

"I want to prepare people that there’s no reason to expect over the next several days or weeks, for us to see better numbers," Edwards said.

Since mid-June and the beginning of Phase 2 of reopening Louisiana's economy, new cases have been on a sharp upward trend that has also begun to stress hospital capacity and staffing, though deaths remain low in the Baton Rouge area. Deaths typically lag new cases and hospitalizations.

In East Baton Rouge, raw totals for new cases have been 100 per day, and often above 200 per day, every day since July 1, except for the Fourth of July, state health data show.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has risen from nearly 10 cases per day on June 19 to a high of nearly 195 cases per day on Thursday after a small fall-off earlier in this week.

On a per capita basis, the daily seven-day rolling average of new cases in East Baton Rouge Parish and in the capital region as a whole are more than twice the national average, an Advocate analysis shows.

According to a Harvard University, the national seven-day average is 19 new cases per 100,000 people per day. On Thursday, East Baton Rouge's rolling average was 44 cases per 100,000; the regional average was 41 per 100,000.

The turnaround around in new case growth, after a statewide state-at-home order in the spring had seemed to smother the virus, has led state and local officials to roll back some of the loosening of social distancing measures -- as well as new restrictions.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome ordered a mandatory mask requirement for city-parish residents earlier this month. The order had been in effect 14 days as of Thursday.

City-parish officials said they see people following the order and that the requirement, which has since been followed by a nearly statewide order, is just one of several measures to halt the virus's spread over time.

But they say that virus's long incubation time may mean the effect of the new mask measure isn't fully showing up yet. Mark Armstrong, city-parish spokesman, suggested case numbers may have begun their plateau this week.

"We're hopeful masks will make a difference," Armstrong said.

Federal health and other researchers have made similar cases for wearing masks as a way to protect the wearer and those around him or her from tiny droplets carrying the virus emitted by breathing, talking and coughing.

Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist, said the current state of the data in the Baton Rouge area is too muddy to see what effect mask wearing might have had so far.

She added it's also not clear at what point people began to comply with the mask order, though she reiterated that research into the virus continues to show the effectiveness of mask wearing in limiting viral spread.

Hassig noted that the push for increased testing is boosting the number of cases, which will cloud any effect from the masks early on.

Even though new cases have risen with increased testing, health data show the rate of positive cases to tests has also risen and is past a federal benchmark, even as the number of tests have also gone up.

All things being equal, an increase in testing should drive the rate of positive cases to tests downward.

This increasing rate in what's known as "positivity," which may be starting to ease some only this week, suggests viral spread is happening that can't be attributed to greater testing alone.

Federal health officials told Edwards a few weeks ago that Baton Rouge would be one of three areas in the nation to receive the influx of federal tests because of the rising rate of positive cases to tests in the region.

Where are tests being taken?

Here's a breakdown of tests completed through Wednesday at some federal fixed and mobile sites:

Cortana Mall: 4,142

LSU Alex Box Stadium: 3,572

Healing Place Church: 2,711

ULL Cajun Field in Lafayette: 2,612

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center: 2,145

Southern University F.G. Clark Activity Center: 1,951