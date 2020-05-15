The staff at Magpie Cafe on Perkins Rd. were brimming with excitement in the first hours of reopening on Friday morning as familiar customers returned to sit and enjoy a cup of Joe for the first morning in months.
The cafe's manager Karli Cummins said it made "her heart happy" to see the return of so many regulars. She greeted patrons by name as they trickled in the door.
Greg Heidel had his laptop set-up and was working at one of the few tables that remained inside the coffee shop. He worked their twice a week before the stay-at-home order went into place and has grown to know the other regulars.
"There's a few others like me who work here with some frequency," Heidel said. "There's a little community here."
The sales manager works at Magpie Cafe to keep his mind from burning out when he has to do the sort of tedious administrative work and data entry his job sometimes requires.
Cummins expects the cafe to draw a much larger crowd on Saturday morning and said the Friday reopening gives them some time to get used to the new social distancing and hygiene policies.
Heidel knows the owner by name and said he has confidence in his ability to make Magpie Cafe a safe and comfortable place for customers.