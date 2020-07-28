BR.govcorona.072420. 0237 bf.jpg
As Dr. Daniel Burch does sign interpretation, left, Gov. John Bel Edwards updates the status of the state in regard to COVID-19 Thursday July 23, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will remain in Phase 2 for at least another two weeks. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Gov. John Bel Edwards is schedule to give his latest update on the fight against coronavirus in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference will start at 4 p.m. from Baton Rouge.

News broke Monday that multiple bars across the state were shut down due to repeated violations of coronavirus restrictions.

The White House has recommended that Louisiana roll back indoor dining, by further restricting indoor occupancy percentages.

There are now 111,038 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,700 coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana, as of the Tuesday update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

