Gov. John Bel Edwards is schedule to give his latest update on the fight against coronavirus in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference will start at 4 p.m. from Baton Rouge.

News broke Monday that multiple bars across the state were shut down due to repeated violations of coronavirus restrictions.

The White House has recommended that Louisiana roll back indoor dining, by further restricting indoor occupancy percentages.

There are now 111,038 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,700 coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana, as of the Tuesday update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Follow the 4 p.m. press conference below.