Save the dates: April 17 and 18, 2021.
With the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation official canceling a 2020 Blues Festival, the group is making plans for next year's event downtown on the above-mentioned weekend.
This year's festival, originally scheduled for April 18-19, was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our primary concern is the well-being, safety and health of our performers, attendees, vendors and volunteers. That’s what matters most at this point,” Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation and producer of this year’s festival, said in a news release.
“We appreciate the community’s support throughout the postponement of this year’s BluesFest and are encouraged by the overwhelming response to the Foundation’s online music series, #mybrblues," Neustrom said. "The Foundation intends to continue showcasing blues musicians through innovative virtual performances, promotions and a podcast as we help support them through this unprecedented time in music history.”
For more info, visit https://www.batonrougebluesfestival.org/brbf.