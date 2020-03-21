In the grand scheme of things, canceling a party or two is not the most serious of complications caused by the coronavirus.
However, when nonprofit organizations have to postpone or cancel their events, it can be a disaster for them and the many clients they serve. Upcoming March events put on hiatus include LPB’s Louisiana Legends Gala, Of Moving Colors Gala, McMains Children’s Developmental Center’s Sips ‘n Suds, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Gala, Boys & Girls Club’s Great Futures Gala, the LSU Textile & Costume Museum Gala and the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication’s Hall of Fame.
To stay up to date on postponements, and to see when your favorite event has been rescheduled, check Pam’s Party Calendar at theadvocate.com.
Fortunately, we had a bit of fun before things went sideways.