Baton Rouge had its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Tuesday and the patient is in isolation at Baton Rouge General hospital, city-parish and hospital officials said.
The COVID-19 case gives the capital region its second in as many days, exposing the infection's reach into Louisiana as it works its way across the globe.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome confirmed the city-parish's first case Tuesday as other local governments in Ascension and Livingston parishes moved to shut down direct public contact and as other aspects of society continued to withdraw to try to lessen the coronavirus's spread.
Through Tuesday evening, the state had 196 total confirmed cases in 13 parishes, with 4 deaths, state health officials said.
The New Orleans area remains the epicenter of the virus's confirmed cases, with 136 in Orleans Parish and 35 in next-door Jefferson Parish, or about 87% of all statewide cases so far.
But health officials have warned that, as testing increases, so too the number and geographic spread of confirmed cases will likely expand. In addition to the trickles of new cases popping up in a widening arc across southeast Louisiana, a handful of cases also remain clustered in the Shreveport area — with a vast unknown between the two corners of the state.
The state lab had completed 531 tests as of Tuesday evening, though some hospitals have said they are also doing their own tests with private labs. Those numbers are unknown.
Meghan Parrish, spokeswoman for Baton Rouge General, said in statement that the Baton Rouge patient with COVID-19 "was admitted late last week and is being cared for in isolation by staff members trained in infection control."
Baton Rouge General set up a drive-thru testing site on Monday, which requires people have a referral from their doctor first, but it was shut Tuesday after the facility ran out of test kits and nearly 400 people were tested, officials said.
Still, the number of people testing positive for the virus in Louisiana has ballooned since the first case was reported March 9 in Jefferson Parish.
On Monday afternoon, state officials announced the first confirmed case for the Baton Rouge region was in Ascension Parish. Then, on Monday night, Dow Chemical said that a contract employee working for a little more than a week this month at its Plaquemine complex in Iberville Parish had tested positive.
It isn't clear where that worker lives, but the contractor works for Specialty Welding Services, a division of Turner Industries, Dow and Turner officials said.
In a statement, Turner officials said the employee is receiving care "through the Ochsner health system and at last update is recovering."
Turner has offered medical evaluations, consistent with federal health guidelines, to all coworkers in close contact with that worker, the company said.
"None of the coworkers are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, however, they will self-quarantine until all medical test results have been received,” the Turner statement says.
The growing number of confirmed cases comes as both state and local leaders take drastic action to try and halt the spread of the virus.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has mandated the closure of all K-12 public schools in the state from Monday until April 13, temporarily banned any gatherings larger than 50 people, and ordered bars, gyms, casinos, malls and restaurant dining areas to shutdown.
Even as Edwards and federal authorities called for draconian limits on public gatherings, hundreds of workers can be on chemical plant sites at any one time.
Some company officials announced plans were already in place to limit workers to essential personnel and to test incoming workers daily with survey methods, including individual temperature readings, recommended by federal health authorities.
"We are actively managing the situation to ensure we are operating in the safest and most reliable manner," said Ashley Mendoza, a spokeswoman for Dow.
Dow officials said the contractor who tested positive had been on site between March 2 and March 11 and was contained to the LHC unit. Dow officials said they notified all other plant personnel and believe those outside the contractor's work team are a low risk of exposure.