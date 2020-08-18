Three schools in East Baton Rouge Parish reported fresh cases Tuesday of the novel coronavirus, in one case shutting a building down for the day, in another sending a class home to work remotely for two weeks.
St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Central and St. Thomas More Catholic School in Baton Rouge sent out letters to parents Tuesday informing them of the new cases. St. Alphonsus reported two new cases, while St. Thomas More reported one. St. Thomas More's case, however, prompted a first-grade class to go into quarantine until Aug. 31.
A lone case that came to light late Monday prompted Wildwood Elementary in Baton Rouge, a public school, to close Tuesday in order to undergo a deep cleaning. Since Wildwood is offering virtual only education, no students were affected. Close contacts of the infected individual were sent to quarantine for two weeks. Only cafeteria staff stayed on the 444 Halfway Tree Road campus Tuesday to hand out school meals.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge shared letters sent Tuesday to parents at the two Catholic schools after The Advocate inquired about possible cases.
In her letter, St. Alphonsus Principal Cindy Ryals said a fourth-grader and a sixth-grader had let the school know Tuesday they’ve tested positive for the virus. Ryals said it’s likely the students were infected outside of school. She did not say if there were any close contacts of the students who needed to be quarantined.
St. Thomas More Principal Brian Moscona sent his letter to parents of classmates of an infected first-grader, whose case was discovered on Friday. Moscona told The Advocate a regional medical director with the Louisiana Department of Health made the call to quarantine the class.
“A school does not make the decision regarding quarantine,” he said.