As the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board works to narrow its field of five candidates for superintendent, they will have to decide whether to continue with current school improvement efforts or if they want more radical changes.

Part of that is deciding whether it’s better to say local and go with one of the two candidates who already work for the school system, or to look elsewhere at the three candidates from out of state.

One of the candidates has spent his career in the charter school world, while the others have risen through the ranks of traditional school districts yet have varying levels of familiarity with school choice. All have some experience with school turnaround efforts.

The parish School Board is meeting Thursday to narrow the field to two or three finalists, who would be invited back for in-person interviews.

Watch: 5 candidates for EBR superintendent have video interviews with school board Virtual interviews of the five leading candidates for East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent conducted earlier this week were posted o…

Angela Reams-Brown, president of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, says she’d prefer someone local. She doesn’t want the disruption of an outsider given that schools have already been forced to abruptly shift to remote learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

“That would be better than bringing in someone from another state who was not familiar with EBR,” Reams-Brown said.

But Carrie Griffin Monica, executive director of the pro-charter school parents group Stand for Children Louisiana, thinks a new superintendent is an opportunity to change the status quo and expand the choices parents have, including charter schools.

“We should be embracing whatever those models are to serve the needs of kids whatever those needs are,” she said.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via short-term contracts, or charters. They’ve been a flashpoint as they have increased their share of the local education market — about 9 percent of schoolchildren in the parish currently attend one.

Many educators blame them for siphoning students and money from the school system, helping to prompt annual budget cuts, without offering a better product on the whole.

Anita Augustus, president of the other teacher union in Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Association of Educators, which generally opposes state-run charters, argues budget troubles make it hard to justify adding any more charters.

“When is enough enough?” she asked.

But some business and community leaders have pressed for a faster expansion of “high quality” charter schools in the Capital City, seeing them as key to pushing innovation and change in the district.

The Advocate has posted online the applications of all the applicants. The School Board has posted online the video interiews of the five candidates.

Marshall Tuck

Tuck is the best known and the most controversial of the applicants. A product of the charter school world, he has worked almost exclusively at the management level in education. His sole teaching experience is a year abroad teaching math and English overseas.

He is former president of Green Dot Schools, a California charter school group, and former head of a nonprofit that took over 10 low performing Los Angeles Schools in 2008.

In California, he twice ran unsuccessfully for California Superintendent of Public Instruction, expensive races largely financed by charter school groups.

Tuck said East Baton Rouge should draw on its high performing schools for ways to help its many low performing schools catch up. And, if hired, he pledged to find the best principals out there to help make that happen.

East Baton Rouge is one of a handful of districts that he sees as primed for “transformative change,” he said, becoming not just best in the state but best in the country.

“I believe that the East Baton Rouge school system can be the first school system in the country —it will be hard, it will take time — to truly educate every single child, graduate every single kid so they are prepared for career and college,” he said.

Leslie Brown

Brown is the only other candidate in the field with direct experience in charter schools, going back to when she spent three years as principal of a K-8 charter school in Hollywood, Fla., run by the Fort Lauderdale-based, for-profit Charter Schools USA.

And for the past 13 years, she has been a top administrator with Broward County Schools, the nation’s sixth largest school district. There she has overseen a diverse array of school options, including magnet schools and charter schools.

“I treat the charter schools just like I treat the district schools,” she said.

Despite her charter service, Brown has perhaps the most traditional résumé for a school superintendent of the bunch. She’s spent 41 years in education, 12 of them as a classroom teacher — the most of any of the candidates.

In her interview, Brown said family ties to Baton Rouge led her to apply for the job. She said she would start her work here by going on extensive listening tours to identify the kind of school choices people really want here and then work to make them happen.

“I think Baton Rouge is really ready for that kind of a portfolio that we would be able to put together and serve all of the children in Baton Rouge,” she said.

Nakia Towns

Like Tuck, Towns left the corporate world to become an educator. She jumped right into administration — she’s never been a classroom teacher — leaving commercial banking in 2010 to become the human resources director in Knox County, Tennessee. She’s had a fast rise and is now chief of staff for the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee.

Hamilton has 45,000 students, slightly more than East Baton Rouge, but only four charter schools compared with 28 here. Towns has not worked in charter schools before.

Her closest brush with charter schools was during the three years she worked as an administrator with the Tennessee Department of Education. There, among other things, she worked with the Achievement School District, which took over low performing schools in the state and turned them over to charter schools.

During her three years with the state agency, Towns said she strove to create a “third way” that improved schools without the acrimony associated with school takeovers. What emerged, she said, was a “Partnership Network,” where the state joined forces with the local school district to improve low-performing schools.

Towns emphasized in here interview her ability to bring people of differing views together and said she would work to do the same in the very divided education landscape of Baton Rouge.

“I think with a new superintendent with a new administration, there is an opportunity for a reset,” she said.

Quentina Timoll

Timoll is the East Baton Rouge school system’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, where she oversees the Innovation Network, a federally funded turnaround effort aimed at the school system’s lowest-performing schools.

The program draws elements from the charter school world as well as other other school turnaround efforts. Principals in the network are given more autonomy and more ability to pick their staff, but they have more responsibilities and tougher goals than schools not in the network.

Timoll, who began her career as English teacher in Baton Rouge, said she has relished returning to Baton Rouge in 2017 to develop the Innovation Network.

“It has been the most rewarding, the most challenging experience simply because EBR is a big ship, it is a big ship to try to shift,” she said.

Timoll said as superintendent she would be well suited to make change happen.

“I consider myself as a transformational leader, but I also consider myself as a bridge builder,” she said.

Adam Smith

Adam Smith is the school system’s associate superintendent of academic programs. He has spent the past 24 years with the system. He spent six years in the classroom before moving to administration. He served as principal of Park Forest Middle School from 2005 to 2008 before moving to Central Office where’s worked ever since.

Smith has been called up repeatedly to stabilize schools in turmoil, including serving temporarily as principal of Glen Oaks and Scotlandville high schools. He has spent most of his career in middle schools, but outgoing Superintendent Warren Drake put him over elementary schools a couple of years ago. Smith also oversees a wide array of other areas, including special education and magnet schools.

Smith has never worked in charter schools, but he did spend five years on the board of directors for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning, a small but popular Baton Rouge-based charter school network.

Smith said he would to help educators build stronger relationships with children, saying that is key to getting students to learn.

“When children sense that the educators in their lives know them and value them, amazing things can happen,” he said.