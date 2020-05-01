New cases of the novel coronavirus rose sharply on Friday in East Baton Rouge Parish and much of the surrounding area as deaths from the illness tied to the pandemic approached 350 in the region, new state health data show.

The 12-parish Baton Rouge area saw viral case numbers rise by 5.3% between Thursday and Friday to 4,802, the Louisiana Department of Health reported at noon.

Almost half of the cases in the region came out of East Baton Rouge Parish, which added 115 new coronavirus diagnoses, for a total of 1,989 cases since the outbreak began in March.

It's not clear how many have recovered in the region, but state health officials have provided estimates on the recovery statewide that suggested nearly 65% of all people with positive diagnoses in Louisiana had recovered through Sunday.

Hospitalizations ticked upward slightly on Friday to 1,607 across the state but the tally has been on a long declining trend. Patients on ventilators dropped slightly, also part of a long trend, the department reported.

The Baton Rouge area had hit less than 1% combined growth in cases on Tuesday, the slowest daily growth rate at least since late March following a long slowing trend, an Advocate analysis of health data shows.

Since then, combined new daily case numbers picked up in the Capital area from daily increases in the 20's to 40's to double that or more: 82 on Wednesday, 80 on Thursday and 245 on Friday, the analysis shows.

In addition to East Baton Rouge, which saw 6.1% growth in cases on Friday, other surrounding parishes that also contributed the overall growth in the region saw faster daily growth: Livingston, 16%; West Feliciana, 12%; Ascension, 5.7%; Pointe Coupee, 5%; and East Feliciana, 4.9%.

The one-day jump in cases was also reflected in the statewide tally on Friday, which rose by 710, from 28,001 to 28,711. Earlier this week, the day-to-day increases were hovering around 300 to 400, with a low of 218 cases on Tuesday, a Times-Picayune/The Advocate analysis shows.

The upward shift in cases comes as some area parishes, citing lower numbers in their communities, began moves to loosen stay-at-home restrictions for their employees, such as in Livingston, or for local businesses, such as in East and West Feliciana parishes.

Health experts have warned the case numbers are only an imperfect measure of the virus's spread because the numbers are tied to the dynamics of the testing process. Earlier in the outbreak, testing backlogs mounted across the state, though the speed and access to testing have improved since then.

Daily tallies of completed tests show, as a region, growth in completed tests have generally been around 3% to 4% per day since the state finished a check of the accuracy of the testing numbers on April 24. On Friday the region saw completed tests rise by 4.4% to 23,899, slightly above that recent range.

Even with those testing rates, they fall well below what health experts with Harvard University have said would be necessary to safely reopen the nation.

Experts with Harvard Global Health Institute told the The New York Times last month that the nation would need to reach per-capita testing of at least 150 tests per 100,000 people per day on average. Since April 24, the Baton Rouge area has hit a daily average of 67.1 tests per 100,000 people, an Advocate analysis shows.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced initiatives to boost testing and hire a cohort of contact tracers and others to find and isolate those who are newly infected and the people with whom they have come in contact.

Deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish reached 163 on Friday, up five from the day before, the parish Corner's Office reported.

Across the region, deaths hit 347, according to combined state and coroner counts. Statewide deaths hit 1,927, a one-day increase of 65 and part of a several-day rise after new deaths had hit a recent one-day low, the state reported.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday blasted a movement by some GOP state lawmakers to cancel his emergency declaration on the new coronavirus in order to end his stay-at-home order on businesses and residents, calling it “nonsensical.”

Edwards noted the state currently has the sixth-highest rate of cases per capita in the U.S., and he said cancelling the emergency declaration would disqualify Louisiana from millions in federal funding.

