Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that, while coronavirus concerns in the Baton Rouge area, the Northshore and a few others are the latest concern, that does not mean they are the key stumbling blocks to a partial re-opening of Louisiana's economy on May 16.

"The bottom line is we have work to do," Edwards told reporters. "That is what we are trying to impart to people."

Edwards on Monday said a rising number of positive cases of the virus in Baton Rouge, Acadiana, Monroe and the Northshore were key reasons why he extended his stay-at-home order through May 15.

+2 Louisiana coronavirus stay-at-home order extended but fewer restrictions for restaurants, malls Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15th, keeping a wide swath of the state’s economy at a st…

Things have since improved on that front in the Northshore region.

The number of hospitalizations and the use of ventilators statewide is showing improvements, especially in the longtime hot spots of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

"The good news is where we are seeing growing cases and hospitalizations is not the rapid rise we were seeing in New Orleans but it is still very concerning," he said. "You do see areas where it is not so rosy."

Newer data through April 30 show that, in terms of hospitalizations, Baton Rouge and Monroe are "problem areas," Edwards said.

"The Monroe areas is the area of greatest concern at the moment," he said.

But the governor, in response to a question, said that does not mean the Baton Rouge and a few other areas are the key hurdles to any loosening of restrictions on work, recreation and worship.

+4 Louisiana churches may host socially distanced services outdoors amid coronavirus rules Louisiana churches are allowed to host outdoor, in-person services, but they must practice social distancing measures.

He said the entire state will be evaluated before any final decisions, and that other troubled areas could spring up between now and then.

"We have work to do to continue to slow the spread," Edwards said.

The goal of the current lockdown is to stem the number of cases and hospitalizations enough to reach Phase 1 of a three-step process outlined by federal officials.

That would mean the resumption of church services in some form, dine-in restaurant services at perhaps 25% capacity and the re-opening of salons, personal care and barber shops.

Texas, Mississippi and other states have already taken similar steps, and a protest is scheduled at noon Saturday at the Governor's Mansion by those who contend Edwards is moving too slow to ease the restrictions.

The Legislature resumes work on Monday after its latest, month-long shutdown, and some Republican lawmakers have also complained about the pace of reopening the state's economy amid skyrocketing unemployment.

John Bel Edwards responds to petition to cancel emergency order: 'Silly is not the right word' Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday blasted a movement by some GOP state lawmakers to cancel his emergency declaration on the new coronavirus in…

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 710 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a sharp hike compared to recent days.

The total number of positive cases is 28,711.

Edwards said that, while the latest count is "somewhat startling," it includes 381 positive results from two commercial laboratories reporting for the first time.

The governor said that without those two labs the total would be in keeping with recent trends, and some of the 381 positive tests are days and weeks old.

"Obviously that is going to happen on occasion," he said.

In another area, the governor said the state is not ready to begin routinely testing those who are asymptomatic for the virus. Where it will be done, he said, is among health care providers and in nursing homes and prisons.

Earlier this week the state won a commitment from President Donald Trump's administration to ensure 200,000 tests per month starting in May, a longtime state goal.

The governor's latest public health order requires employees interacting with the public to wear masks or other face coverings.

"I am also encouraging all Louisianians to mask up," he said, adding that it is a good idea even when inside if the gatherings extend beyond household members.

Edwards' latest order includes a few tweaks to his previous directive.

Under the new rules, restaurants are allowed to let customers eat outdoors on patios as long as there is no table service.

Some Baton Rouge restaurants are jumping at the opportunity, especially amid weekend forecasts of sunny skies and highs in the mid-80's.

Asked if he has any plans to visit any outdoor dining spots, Edwards joked that his wife, Donna, typically notifies him of any such outings.

"I would feel comfortable going to a restaurant outdoors," he said.

The governor said patrons should wear masks going and to and from their tables and observe social distancing rules.

"But if it wasn't a safe thing to do we would not be allowing it in terms of lessening the restrictions that we have in place today," he said.