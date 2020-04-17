Ascension and Livingston parishes are similar — both defined by decades of mushrooming suburban growth out of Baton Rouge — but the coronavirus has struck Ascension much harder than its neighbor across the Amite River.

Through Friday, Ascension Parish had more than three times the number of positive cases and more than four times the number of deaths tied to the virus as Livingston Parish did, even though Livingston has nearly 15,000 more people than Ascension.

Ascension has more closely resembled other parishes along the Mississippi River, which have seen a surge in positive cases and deaths. But the impact of the virus in Livingston Parish has come closer to the most rural parishes in the northern tier of Louisiana's boot tip, which have been relatively spared.

No one has a hard answer for the disparity. Some local officials have speculated it comes down to geography, population density, commuting and economic patterns, and the extent of coronavirus testing efforts.

"I think part of the thing, in a nutshell, is we're still basically a rural bedroom community in a sense that we don't have a big airport, we don't have a lot of industrial plants," or major rail traffic, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.

Some epidemiological experts said the data in individual parishes were still too limited to show statistically what might be driving the differences. But they and some health officials suggested that the state's social restrictions last month may have taken effect soon enough to blunt more of the virus's spread in Livingston than in Ascension.

"I would think that's not an unreasonable hypothesis to suggest," said Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist, "that social distancing and stay-at-home orders wound up protecting Livingston residents by keeping them out of environments that were much more risky in terms of transmission."

Though Friday, Ascension had 468 cases and 30 deaths, both second most in the capital area behind only East Baton Rouge Parish, the most populous in the state. Livingston has had 142 cases and seven deaths.

While positive cases can be affected by the availability and speed of testing — and Ascension has had more robust testing than Livingston — deaths have been seen as a more reliable, if lagging, indicator of the virus's spread.

In that measure, Ascension had the seventh most deaths in the state through Friday, while Livingston was much further behind, tied for 30th statewide with two other parishes.

Per capita, the spread between the two parishes is more stark.

Ascension had 24 deaths per 100,000 people for 16th highest in the state. That is ahead of East Baton Rouge's per capita death rate but well behind the worst hit parishes along the river, like St. John the Baptist or St. James parishes that have ranked among the highest in the nation.

In comparison, Livingston's per capita death rate of five per 100,000 people is the 46th highest in the state.

While both Livingston and Ascension have interstate highways cutting through them, Ascension has a large industrial base along the river that draws thousands of workers per day, including from Livingston Parish.

Livingston is also more spread out. The parish has more than twice as much land as Ascension does, and so, even with more people than Ascension, Livingston's population density per square mile is almost half of Ascension's, census data show.

Hassig and other experts have pointed out that denser areas tend to provide more chances for interaction and possible infection as the virus has hit many the nation's urban centers.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment pointed out that his parish's large global footprint in the chemical sector ties the parish to areas "far and wide."

He added that, perhaps with the exception of St. Tammany Parish, Ascension has one of the more varied populations of new residents, with many that have moved in from across the New Orleans area yet maintain those personal and familial links with the city.

New Orleans has been a virus hot spot that federal health officials say was exacerbated by Mardi Gras celebrations in February.

"My next door neighbor has season football tickets to Tulane," said Cointment, a Gonzales native. "At one point we had 3 NOLA police officers residing in our subdivision. To many of my new NOLA-native neighbors, Mardi Gras is more than a day trip, it is like a ritual."

Ricks, the Livingston president, added to this notion, pointing out that many of his constituents work in Baton Rouge and in the river chemical sector or in related business.

"Well, right now, a lot of them stay at home," he said. "They're not being exposed like they would on a typical 40-hour workweek, or whatever their schedule runs, so I do think that that's part of it."

A recent study by Harvard University found that higher concentrations of fine particulates appear to increase susceptibility to the COVID-19 respiratory illness. Some environmental groups have pointed out that the parishes along the river suffer from some of the worst of that air.

Testing for the virus has also been far more active in Ascension Parish since the former St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales set up a drive-thru site in mid-March. Through Friday, 2,059 tests were completed in the parish, compared with 409 in Livingston, the state health department reported.

Our Lady of the Lake opened a three-day a week testing site in Walker on April 1 but demand has been relatively low so far, generating about 150 tests, said Ryan Cross, a spokesman for the regional hospital.

There are limits to interpreting the completed test counts because they reflect all tests finished in a parish, no matter where the patient lives.

But one reasonable reading, Hassig said, is that fewer tests are being given in Livingston because fewer people have become symptomatic in the parish so far.

Cross said the state's social distancing rules have seemed to limit the virus' spread in some of the region's more rural parishes, though an increase in community spread can still be expected in the future.

"Especially once we move toward a return to some sense of a new normal," Cross said.