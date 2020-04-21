Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd., and Law Offices of Ossie Brown are supporting healthcare workers on the frontline by providing more than 100 meals to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Wednesday, April 22.
“Baton Rouge is known for many wonderful things, but it’s healthcare industry is not something that is routinely recognized — until this crisis,” said Dana Brown, owner of Law Offices of Ossie Brown and partner in Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. “We want to thank those who go to work every day to care for the ill. We have an obligation to help out a community that has been so generous to us through the years.”
These companies have already provided more than 100 meals to several local area hospitals. They also have provided free meals on an ongoing basis for those who work in the hospitality Industry.
The donations are made possible in part through the support of partners, including Dana Brown, Susan Manuel, Scott Emonet, Eric Carnegie, Maxx D’Jorghi and Derek Fitch.
For more information, visit joliepearloysterbar.com.