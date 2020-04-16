The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society plans to hand out nearly 900 bags of dog and cat food to those in need due to the strain the coronavirus has put on the community.
CAAWS founder Holly Frederick Reynolds donated $5,000 worth of dog and cat food, according to a press release from the organization. The food will be distributed on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, 6357 Quinn Drive in Baton Rouge.
Masked volunteers will ask drivers if they have a cat or dog (or both), how many of each and how much their pets weigh. The volunteers will then bring the appropriate amount of food to the car. The shelter asks drivers to remain in their vehicles unless they are opening or closing car doors or the trunk.
“Many people in the community have lost their jobs recently, and others such as the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions cannot and should not be out buying pet food in stores,” CAAWS Board member Libby Haydel said. “Ordering pet food online has also become problematic since there is such a high demand for it. Our hope is to reach those people and pets in need.”