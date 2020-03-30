Although Fats Domino sang about Mondays being blue, we're finding that's not the case, especially with so many great Baton Rouge area restaurants offering great food. The only problem is what to choose today?

Try these suggestions in from our daily roundup of what some local restaurants are offering for takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic:

Willie's Restaurant

Can't get enough crawfish? We can't either, and Willie's Seafood Restaurant, 11260 Coursey Blvd., has fresh crawfish on its menu every day, sold live ($1.85 by the pound) and boiled, ($12 for 3 pounds and $20 for 5 pounds). The orders come with corn and potatoes.

And here's something cool: Willie's is offering up boiled crawfish at $2.50 a pound to medical personnel and first responders today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

If crawfish isn't your thing, you can always order off of Willie's regular menu with its contemporary Creole selection of everything from smoked short ribs to grilled shrimp poboys at williesbr.com.

Call ahead between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. at (225) 372-2526. You can also order at the bar or send a direct message on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Poor Boy Lloyd's Seafood Restaurant

Cajun, Creole and southern fare are Poor Boy Lloyd's Seafood Restaurant's specialty, including, red beans and rice (it is Monday, right?) Poor Boy Lloyd's, 201 Florida St., serves it up with smoked sausage and French bread for $7.25. And there are plenty of po-boys to be had, from shrimp to hot roast beef.

Call ahead for takeout between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at (225) 387-2271 or visit poorboylloyds.com.

Anthony's Italian Deli

How about some shrimp pesto lasagna? It's baked and ready for takeout at Anthony's Italian Deli, 5575 Government St. ($32.99 for four to six people and $52.99 for six to eight people.)

You can also order from the restaurant's regular menu, which features muffolettas and po-boys by calling ahead between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at (225) 272-6817 or visiting bestmuffoletta.com to pick up at curbside. Deliveries require a minimum $50 order.