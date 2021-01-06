Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a press conference to address the ongoing response to the coronavirus in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the second highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases just hours before the governor's scheduled press conference.

There are now 299,967 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,273 confirmed deaths in Louisiana. Hospitalizations are nearing 2,000 patients.

Edwards addressed the rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. He encouraged everyone to follow the mitigation efforts in place, including wearing masks.

"They're not that damn onerous," he said. "Put a mask on. You owe it to your family. You owe it to the community. You owe it to those health care workers. Even if you're not concerned about yourself."

Edwards held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Watch it and follow along below.

