CareSouth Medical and Dental will not administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at its upcoming community vaccination event on Friday following a federal recommendation to pause the use of the shot.
In a Facebook post Tuesday CareSouth announced they will instead be administering Moderna’s vaccine during their event planned for their Baton Rouge clinic.
The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration issued a statement Tuesday morning recommending a pause on the distribution of the single-shot vaccine as they investigate reports of blood clots.
“With patient safety being our number one concern, we will adhere to the recommendation from the CDC and the FDA,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere. “We will continue to be a resource to anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccination.”
The event is still scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vaccinations are available for 200 people and appointments can be scheduled by calling (225) 650-2000.