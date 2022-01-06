Louisiana set yet another single day record for COVID cases on Thursday. The data was released just hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards was set to address the state regarding the pandemic.
In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,087 more confirmed COVID cases and 4,990 more probable COVID cases. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID increased to 1,412.
Edwards is scheduled to address the surge in a 2:30 p.m. press conference. Follow along and watch below.
Can't see the module below? Click here.