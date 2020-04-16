Starting Monday, the NCAA is allowing Division I coaches to have additional hours for virtual team meetings and film review, the NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon.
The weekly limit has been raised to eight hours, which is double the previous allotted time of four hours per week. The additional virtual time will run through May 31.
The increased team time applies to all Division I sports teams, meaning teams at all 12 Division I schools in Louisiana can take advantage of the new rules.
Student-athletes must be given at least one day off per week from virtual team activities, and all team-sanctioned physical activities remain banned because of the NCAA regulation that a sports-certified staff member be present during workouts.
All teams, including spring sports, are operating under offseason rules.