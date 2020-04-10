A child host will interview East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome this Monday about her career and the coronavirus.
The interview is a part of Career Week at the Mompreneur Nation, which aims to inspire young kids to follow their dreams. Kady Kelly, the host, is a 2nd grade student and has interviewed a different professional each day about their jobs.
Others interviewed include WAFB Meteorologist Steve Caparotta, Pastor Philip Pimlott of Encounter Church Baton Rouge and Forbes entrepreneur Ryan Williams.
The interview will air Monday, April 13th. The interview will take place via Facebook LIVE from the Mompreneur Nation page at 2:30 p.m.