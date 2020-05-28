The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office on Thursday announced that another parish resident has died from coronavirus, a reminder that lives are still being lost even as the parish's death count has been trending downward in recent days.
The latest victim was a man, age 70, who was admitted to a hospital from his nursing home earlier this week and died Wednesday, according to the coroner's office. He had underlying health conditions.
His death brings the parishwide total to 243 East Baton Rouge residents lost to coronavirus.
Numbers reported by the coroner's office show fewer deaths occurring within the past several days.