Just because the coronavirus has shuttered restaurants doesn't mean you can't get your favorite eats.
Lots of restaurants are still open for take-out, curbside and delivery service, and, we have to admit, these places are killing it.
Until restaurant dining rooms reopen, we'll be checking out the menus and giving you our take on what looks good at three local eateries.
Here's some of what's on tap today:
The Chimes
Known for it's authentic south Louisiana cooking (and beer) the Chimes East, 10870 Coursey Blvd., is taking to-go orders and handing them out at curbside. Lunch specials include etouffee, red beans and gumbo. Early indications are that folks are in a red beans kind of mood today. Want a brew with those beans? No problem. Canned beers are also available to go. You can also order off the regular menu at thechimes.com or by calling (225) 296-4981. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Bumsteers
Need some red meat in your diet? Check out Bumsteers, 3109 Perkins Road, which is offering curbside pickup meals to feed a family of four for $30. We like the brisket pack, which comes with coleslaw and fries. But there's a taco pack if you crave a little Mexican, a burger pack and Alfredo (of both the chicken and shrimp varieties). Order by calling (225) 308-1281 or through the Waitr app. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Ruffino's
Pasta, we think, makes everything better, and what better place than Ruffino's Restaurant to get your carbs on. The restaurant at 18811 Highland Road is offering curbside service with family meals for four. The lasagna with Caesar salad and bread ($55) has us dialing now. Other offerings include chicken picatta, oven-roasted redfish, fried chicken and shrimp Alfredo. OK, we'll take them all. Download the full curbside menu at bit.ly/2ISpaNX. To place an order, call (225) 753-3458 between of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up your meal between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.