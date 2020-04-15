Hungry? We are.

And there have been times while cooped up in our homes during the coronavirus battle that we've missed going out to eat. But we never have to miss our favorite foods because the Baton Rouge area is filled with so many great restaurants open for takeout.

Here are three suggestions for today's dinner.

Burgersmith

How does a hamburger sound? But not just any burger. Burgersmith's Ragged Branch Bourbon Burger ($10.50) is made of hand-selected black Angus beef raised on a mixture of Ragged Branch Bourbon mash. The result is an intense flavor dressed with lettuce, house pickles, onions and Bourbon barbecue sauce.

Place your takeout order for this burger, along with a variety of sandwiches, between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. at (225) 388-5787 for the 6212 Siegen Lane location, (225) 330-4710 for the 3613 Perkins Road location, (225) 400-9076 for the 18303 Perkins Road location and (225) 243-7551 for the Juban Crossing location at 27350 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs.

The Siegen Lane Burgersmith is partnering with Ragged Branch beef and Sysco on April 16 to give away the specialty burgers and chips to anyone in the food service and bar tending industry impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Pick-ups begin curbside at 9 a.m. and go while supplies last. Industry workers must present their Louisiana Bar Card or proof of industry employment to receive their meals. For more information, visit burgersmith.com.

+3 Takeout in Baton Rouge: Tuesday offers variety with tacos, pork tenderloin and a chicken caesar wrap Tuesday has us thinking about tacos and pork tenderloin and, OK, maybe it's time for a salad. Luckily our area restaurants can answer the call.

Hannah Q Smokehouse

Why not let Hannah Q Smokehouse do the cooking today?

The Baby Back Ribs Platter includes two homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast. And if you're in the mood for brisket, Hannah Q's Brisket Platter has an 8-ounce portion of smoked brisket with two homemade sides and garlic bread.

Place your takeout order between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. by calling (225) 256-0455 for the 4808 Government St. location or (225) 313-6528 for the 17097 Airline Highway, Prairieville. Visit hannahqsmokehouse.com to see the full menu.

Philly Me Up Cheesesteaks & More

We miss ducking into a sandwich shop to take a break, and while we can't hang out at Philly Me Up Cheesesteake & More, 8775 Jefferson Highway, we can enjoy its fantastic fare.

The shop's sandwich, Da Gumbo ($6.95 small, $9.75, large) with its sausage, shrimp and gumbo gravy, has us drooling at the mere thought of this Louisiana combination. And the Voodoo is ($6.95 small, $9.75) is a combination of grilled steak, chicken and shrimp doused in barbecue sauce.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 248-0006 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. See the full menu at phillymeup.com.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.