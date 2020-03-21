The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana jumped to 763, while the number in East Baton Rouge Parish jumped to 18.

Statewide, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 is now at 20, according to the newest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health. There have been no deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Positive cases have risen in other parishes in the capital region, including totals of 12 in Ascension, 2 in Livingston, 4 in Plaquemines and 3 in Tangipahoa.

1,294 tests have been completed by the state lab. 2,008 tests have been completed by commercial labs.

Baton Rouge area hospitals have begun to restrict visitors in their facilities as the virus continues to spread.

Baton Rouge General announced that it would no longer allow visitors into the hospital beginning at noon on Saturday.

Despite this change, spokesperson Katie Johnston said "exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis," including births and end-of-life care. No visitors below the age of 18 will be allowed to visit hospital patients under any circumstances, Johnston said.

Those visitors who are granted permission to see their loved ones will be screened before they enter the hospital.

In the meantime, Baton Rouge General will continue to screen all patients, visitors, physicians and staff before they enter the hospital. Visitors with a temperature over 99.9° will not be allowed to enter, and patients with the same reading will be asked to wear a mask.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center updated their policy as well, restricting visitors except for "very limited extenuating circumstances." One adult visitor may be allowed for pediatric, end-of-life, critically ill and special needs patients.

Any visitors allowed into the facility under these circumstances will go through a screening process, including a temperature check and answering symptom questions.

Ochsner Medical Center's new visitor policy generally matches both the Lake and Baton Rouge General, but adds a strict no-exceptions ruling for the following: Anyone experiencing symptoms of a respiratory infection, anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed or investigated COVID-19 patient in the last two weeks and anyone returning from international travel within the last two weeks to countries with sustained transmission of COVID-19.

In addition to screening the limited visitors allowed into the hospital, Ochsner is requiring visitors who live in an area of community-based spread of the virus to wear a mask.

Local hospitals are also reaching out for supplies.

On Thursday, officials at Baton Rouge General asked dentist offices, health care providers and construction companies to scour their inventories for extra goggles, masks or nitrile gloves.

"We are concerned that we may not have enough protective gear to last as long as we will need it," said Meghan Parrish, a spokesperson for the hospital.

Their call for assistance was immediately answered by organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, which donated around 1400 N95 surgical masks they had sitting in storage that were given to them after the 2016 flood.

Other donors include Lowe's Home Improvement, Clint's Garage, Inc., Turner Industries, Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC, St. Joseph's Academy and the LSU College of Art + Design, among others.

Baton Rouge General posted a thank you on social media after seeing a wave of donations arrive: "The kindness in our community is unprecedented! We received even more donations today by the truckload! Your generosity will help us keep our staff and our patients safe."

In the meantime, testing for COVID-19 will continue on Monday at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus, according to the Mayor's office. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome warned last week that the parish may see a rise in positive cases as testing for the virus increases.