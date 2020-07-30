Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled on Thursday to update the state on the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

The press conference is set to start at 2:30 p.m. Watch it below.

At his last public address earlier this week, Edwards said coronavirus cases may be plateauing in Louisiana, but at a "really high number."

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has advised Louisiana to roll out harsher rules. Edwards appears unlikely to enact new restrictions in the near-term.

It has been nearly three weeks since Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate.

