Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled on Thursday to update the state on the ongoing fight against coronavirus.
The press conference is set to start at 2:30 p.m. Watch it below.
At his last public address earlier this week, Edwards said coronavirus cases may be plateauing in Louisiana, but at a "really high number."
The White House Coronavirus Task Force has advised Louisiana to roll out harsher rules. Edwards appears unlikely to enact new restrictions in the near-term.
It has been nearly three weeks since Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate.
See the latest data on coronavirus in Louisiana here.
