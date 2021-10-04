During the first nine months of the pandemic, before vaccines became widely available, COVID-19 exacted a brutal toll on Louisiana's seniors.

By mid-December, more than 6,500 in Louisiana had died from the coronavirus disease, with 86% of those victims age 60 or older.

Since then, Louisiana's oldest residents have enthusiastically rolled up their sleeves for the vaccines at rates far surpassing all other age groups.

According to a forthcoming report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, those inoculations likely saved hundreds of Louisiana's most vulnerable lives.

Researchers estimate that during the five-month period ending in May 2021, vaccinations saved around 600 Medicare beneficiaries age 65 and older in Louisiana from succumbing to COVID.

The analysis compared trends in weekly COVID hospitalizations and deaths with vaccination rates. It found that for every 10% bump in inoculations among Medicare beneficiaries in a given parish, the number of deaths there fell by 11-12%.

Nationwide, the mass vaccination campaign may have helped save the lives of some 39,000 seniors from COVID, according to researchers with HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

State health leader urges school leaders to keep COVID quarantine practices in place In a two-page message Friday to public school leaders, State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said it is of "paramount importance" that students e…

The researchers also linked vaccinations with a nationwide reduction of 265,000 COVID infections and 107,000 hospitalizations among Medicare beneficiaries age 65 and older.

Louisiana's elderly were among the first in line to receive the life-saving vaccines when the state received its first shipment of doses back in December. In the early months of the pandemic, the state regularly reported more than 100 deaths per week in its nursing homes.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But by July 2021, about 83% of Louisiana's long-term care residents were fully-vaccinated, and deaths from COVID had plunged to near zero. Those deaths inched upward during the fourth surge of the pandemic as infections among unvaccinated staff rose sharply.

+3 Fourth wave eases, but Louisiana hospitals among those concerned with next COVID-19 surge A decline in COVID-19 cases across the United States over the past several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrato…

At the end of August, President Joe Biden announced that in order to receive funding from Medicare and Medicaid, nursing homes would have to require their staff to get vaccinated.

Researchers linked the early uptick in inoculations from January to May to a reduction of 5,600 deaths among nursing home Medicare beneficiaries nationwide.

Louisiana long lagged the nation in its vaccination rate, but its inoculation campaign got a boost over the last few months as the delta variant flooded hospitals with mostly unvaccinated patients.

Louisiana will pay you $100 in October to get your first COVID vaccine. Here's who qualifies. During the month of October, anyone in Louisiana receiving their first shot of the COVID vaccine is eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card.

It's vaccination rate remains in the bottom ten of states nationwide, with just over 45% of Louisiana residents having completed their vaccination series, according to state Health Department data.

But the vaccination rate is much higher among Louisiana's elderly population. Nearly 90% of residents age 70 and older are vaccinated, and 78% of those between 60 and 69 have received the jab.

Health officials credit those vaccination rates with protecting the state's vulnerable elderly population from the worst of the delta variant.

Booster shots are now available for certain residents who are six months out from receiving the two-dose Pfizer regiment. That includes residents age 65 and older and others vulnerable because of underlying health problems or where they work and live.