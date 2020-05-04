It's much easier to get a coronavirus test today than it was in the early days of the pandemic, and it's now possible to get a viral test free of charge at dozens of Baton Rouge testing sites — even if you don't have insurance.
The Advocate compiled a map of testing locations across the Capitol Region, with information on how to set up an appointment, the types of tests available, the testing site's hours of operation and the costs associated with receiving a test.
Can't see the map of testing sites below? Click here.
The most widely available testing option is a viral test, which uses a nasal or throat swab to determine if you have an active case of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. It usually returns results within 48 hours.
You may be eligible for the viral test if you're currently exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.. Those include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, or sore throat.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends this test if you don't have symptoms but come from a racial or ethnic minority disproportionately affected by COVID-19. That includes African-Americans, who are dying at vastly higher rates from the coronavirus in Louisiana than people of other races.
Most testing sites ask that you call ahead of time to schedule an appointment, though some allow walk-in patients. A few sites require a doctor's order to be seen.
If you don't have insurance, you can receive the viral test free of charge at one of two dozen Federally Qualified Health Centers, as well as at the drive-thru community testing sites. Those locations are color-coded green in the map above.
The tests are also widely available at urgent care providers and primary care clinics across the region — but, without insurance, the cost can range anywhere from $50 to $200.
Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance providers — including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana — cover the viral test at no cost to the patient.
If a patient requires a follow-up visit, strep test or flu test in addition to a COVID-19 diagnostic test, additional fees may apply.
If you are health care provider offering testing in the Baton Rouge region and wish to be included on this map, please email Blake Paterson at bpaterson@theadvocate.com with information on your testing site.