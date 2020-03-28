An inmate in a Louisiana state prison has tested positive for the coronavirus — the first confirmed case of a prisoner within a state facility, according to Department of Corrections officials.
The announcement was posted Saturday on the DOC website, stating that an inmate at an unnamed state prison had tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.
So far, seven corrections staff members have reportedly tested positive for the virus.
Citing HIPPA restrictions and security concerns, the DOC did not release the name of the inmate or the facility at which they are housed.
"We will continue to closely monitor inmate health at all facilities," the statement said.
Officials said in the statement that the inmate who tested positive has been in isolation since testing and has been informed of the results. Individuals in the inmate’s housing unit have also been informed of their potential exposure and are in quarantine for a 14-day period. They are being monitored daily for signs and symptoms of the virus, the statement said.
Staff and the inmate population at the facility have also been informed of the positive case.
“The entire Department is focused on minimizing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system," DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in the statement. "We are making every effort to ensure that inmates in our state prisons are informed and able to remain connected to their loved ones throughout this time.”