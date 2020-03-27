Louisiana's nonfarm employment declined by 4,500 jobs over the 12 months through February, a 0.3% drop, led by job losses in construction and manufacturing.

Louisiana ended February with 1,985,800 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

February is the most recent data available, and does not include the significant spike of unemployment claims this month stemming from business restriction impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. There were 72,438 first-time unemployment claims as of March 20, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

In February, construction fell by 7,800 jobs, or 5.3%, to 138,800 workers across the state. Some of that drop could be attributed to industrial jobs wrapping up construction projects. Those temporary workers may return as other projects get underway.

Manufacturing lost 3,500 jobs, or 2.6%, to 133,900 workers. Most of the losses were tied to short-term nondurable goods, such as food manufacturing, rather than longer-lasting durable goods like transportation equipment.

Trade, transportation and utilities lost 3,400 jobs, or 0.9%, to 374,200 workers; information, 1,500 jobs, or 6.4%, to 22,000 workers; mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, 200 jobs, or 0.6%, to 36,200; and professional and business services, 100 jobs, or 0.1%, to 215,700 workers.

Leisure and hospitality added 4,400, or 1.9%, to 239,900 workers; education and health services, 4,600, or 1.4%, to 323,300; other services, 200, or 0.3%, to 74,100 workers; and federal, state and local government, 2,200 jobs to 335,300 workers; and financial services, 600 jobs to 92,400 workers.

The state's unemployment rate was 4.3% in February, up from 4.2% in February 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in February 2019.

