Feaster Dorsey grew up in White Castle, a small community along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans named after an old sugar plantation and steeped in antebellum tradition even now.

He came of age in the 1950s, when opportunities for African-Americans were scarce, but was determined to make something of himself, his daughters said.

He joined the U.S. Air Force, served his country overseas and later moved to Baton Rouge, where he earned two degrees from Southern University and soon became a father. He started his teaching career, left the field to become an insurance salesman, then returned decades later as a middle school teacher and coach.

Dorsey died this month from coronavirus at age 83 — less than 24 hours after his stepson died from the same disease at the same hospital, receiving care from the same doctors and nurses. Two generations of men taking their belabored last breaths, leaving this world together but apart.

Lawrence "Pookie" Jones Jr. was 39, making him one of the youngest people to die from coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area. He and his stepfather belonged to a large extended family rooted in and around Gonzales.

Their relatives are devastated but unable to perform the usual mourning rituals, unable to huddle together and cling to their surviving loved ones. Nothing could have prepared them for this tremendous loss.

"It almost makes you numb because you can't go anywhere or do anything to help. You just have to accept it," said Anissa Dorsey, Feaster Dorsey's daughter. "This is our new reality."

That experience is becoming more common among those families hit hardest, with a growing number grieving multiple deaths at once during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has taken a disproportionate toll on communities of color both in Louisiana and across the nation.

African-Americans make up about 30 percent of the state population but almost 60 percent of Louisiana's coronavirus deaths, according to the latest statewide numbers. In Ascension Parish where Dorsey and Jones lived, the numbers are even more stark. Black residents there are nine times more likely to die from coronavirus than their white neighbors. Black residents account for just 24 percent of the parish population.

A joint viewing and funeral service was held last weekend for both father and son, but the number of guests allowed inside the church was limited and relatives from out of town were unable to attend, including Anissa Dorsey and her older sister Susan Morrison, who both live in Texas.

"The closure is just not there," Morrison said. "Everything is upside down and backwards."

When Feaster Dorsey started feeling sick toward the beginning of March, relatives attributed his symptoms to existing medical conditions, including high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease. The novel coronavirus was then still concentrated in China and hadn't even become a major topic of conversation for most members of the American public.

Some of Dorsey's relatives had gone down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, joining thousands of people from across Louisiana and around the world who traveled there in the weeks before American leaders acknowledged the massive scope of the coronavirus threat and started calling for social distancing measures. Experts have since suggested that Mardi Gras provided the perfect environment to launch a major coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, which is what happened soon thereafter.

Dorsey wasn't the only person in his family who fell ill around that time, and relatives now suspect the virus was spreading undetected among them. But even after his test came back positive, other family members had trouble getting tested themselves because of widespread testing shortages that defined the country's earliest response to the virus.

Dorsey was ultimately hospitalized about two weeks before his death. He spent his 83rd birthday in a hospital bed, fighting for his life.

Meanwhile Jones, who had been living with his mom and stepdad in recent months, started experiencing symptoms, too, and his condition declined rapidly.

He died April 8. His stepfather died the next day.

Jones did have underlying health conditions, but nothing serious enough to prevent him from working fulltime and living a normal productive life, relatives said. He spent most of his time driving 18-wheelers and running his own trucking business.

His stepsisters said that seeing their loved ones die because of the disease has made it almost unbearable to watch people flout orders aimed at stopping the especially the groups of protesters who congregated in some state capitals this week calling on elected officials to reopen the economy despite the ongoing public health crisis.

"I just wish people would learn from the loss," Anissa Dorsey said, frustration filling her voice. "If they would just recognize that so many families are suffering, and stop comparing human lives to economic problems."

She said the Trump administration's response to the virus jeopardized the lives of the most vulnerable Americans: people like her dad and stepbrother, people with underlying health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, which are more common across Southern states and within communities of color. The administration has defended its response and promised a quick economic rebound in the coming months.

Both sisters said their father did everything possible to get ahead as a black man of his generation in Louisiana. He earned an education, served in the military, built a prosperous life for himself and paved the way for his children's success. They feel the federal government has failed him in return.

"The president of the United States was calling this a hoax when he should have been listening to the experts. It was a hoax until Americans started dying," Morrison said. "The whole thing has been a cluster of misinformation, and now we're paying the price."