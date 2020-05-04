Traffic appears to be picking up in the Baton Rouge and other areas, a sign that Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus pandemic may be having less impact ahead of a possible easing of the lockdown in mid-May.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said Monday the number of cars and trucks on the roads are clearly up from two weeks ago though well under the volume before the global health crisis began.

Wilson, who commutes between Lafayette and Baton Rouge, said he has also noticed more trucks on the interstate in the evening, which may stem from the easing of anti-virus rules in Texas, Mississippi and other nearby states.

"The challenge is here in Louisiana we still have issues and are still monitoring," he said.

"The message point is there is a phased-in opening, and that is where the public just hears the opening and decides to go back to the mode that 'I am doing everything I was doing,'" Wilson said.

A Michigan firm that provides transportation data, MS2, does a Daily Traffic Volume Trends report that shows more cars and trucks are on the road in Louisiana.

Last Friday traffic was down 18.4% compared to 28.1% two days earlier after being down 25% the Friday before and 31.6% on Friday, April 3.

In each case traffic in Louisiana was down less than the national average.

Edwards, after earlier suggesting that his stay-at-home order would be partially lifted on May 1, announced April 27 that it would be extended until May 16.

The governor said a variety of troubling trends on the virus, and the opinion of a wide range of health experts, convinced him to keep the restrictions in place at least until mid-May.

But some GOP lawmakers are others objected to the extension of the stay-at-home order, and about 250 people appeared at the Governor's Mansion on Saturday to protest the governor's latest order.

Aside from essential workers Louisiana residents are supposed to limit their travel to grocery stories, pharmacies and select other destinations.

They are also supposed to wear masks or other face coverings to help control the spread of the virus in one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic, especially in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

On Saturday Siegen Lane in southeast Baton Rouge had heavy afternoon traffic under sunny skies.

Motorists also reported traffic buildups on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge on Monday morning after weeks of easy commutes, and virtually none of the daily backups that the area is known for during normal times.

While there are cameras on the interstate they are to manage traffic, not to count cars and trucks.