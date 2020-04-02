Three inmates in Baton Rouge's jail have now tested positive for the coronavirus and one has been sent to the state's Angola prison to be quarantined, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The state Department of Corrections announced last week their plan to transfer inmates with the coronavirus from local jails to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, where temporary quarantine conditions have been prepared in the prison's Camp J, a wing that was closed in 2018 amid safety concerns.
The news of the East Baton Rouge inmate transfer came not long before Iberville Parish officials announced someone in their parish jail had also tested positive after running a temperature but showing no other symptoms, and was being sent to Angola.
"We will continue the same protocol we have in place, which is extensive and includes daily fever checks of inmates and everyone entering the jail, and hope that this is an isolated incident," Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said in a statement Thursday evening.
The first two East Baton Rouge inmates who tested positive had been sent to the hospital for other reasons — a drug overdose and issues with an underlying medical condition, officials have said. The third was tested at the jail and will be sent to Angola unless jail medical staff determine he needs hospitalization, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
She said 187 inmates are being quarantined inside Parish Prison, housed in four different dorms. All quarantined inmates are getting their temperatures checked twice daily.
All deputies working in the jail have masks and gloves as well as access to gowns and eye coverings, Hicks said. Sanitizing measures of the facility have also been ramped up.
State corrections officials haven't said how many inmates from local jails are now being housed at Angola, which is home to Louisiana's longest-serving inmates and lifers, many of whom are elderly.
Prisoner rights advocates filed a motion earlier this week asking a federal judge to forbid DOC from allowing such transfers, arguing the practice "will expose the most vulnerable people in the DOC system to an unconscionably high risk of death or serious harm."