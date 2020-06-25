In the first months of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Livingston Parish seemed to have been spared the worst and has remained firmly behind several of its largest neighbors in cumulative totals for viral cases and deaths.
But, shortly after Louisiana entered Phase 2 of eased social distancing restrictions this month, Livingston began to see a steady rise in infections that has outpaced its neighbors of equivalent or larger size in the Baton Rouge area.
The rolling weekly average of new positive cases in Livingston, at 31.6 on Thursday, is nearly double the previous all-time high for the parish on April 8, when the Louisiana was still under a state-at-home order, an Advocate analysis shows. Other statistics show the rise isn't tied only to increased testing for the virus.
East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes have also seen cases increase since early June. But the rise among those parishes has been more uneven — bouncing up and down — and is not as sharp as what has happened in Livingston.
A regional state health official and a local infectious disease physician suggested the numbers in Livingston point to increased community spread of the virus among the parish's residents, especially its young adults ages 18 to 29. These physicians added the increases don't seem to be tied to any specific clusters or events.
"I can tell you, when looking in Livingston Parish, we do see that the predominant cases are due to community spread, at least 90% of it is community spread," said Dr. Gina Lagarde, regional medical director for the state Department of Health Region 9.
As the state restrictions have eased, more people are going to work and to restaurants, traveling around town, while youth sports teams are starting their workouts for the coming season and group gatherings are allowed to be larger, these and other officials noted.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said his homeland security officials have presented him with similar data about rising cases in the parish.
He speculated, based on travel data the state reported to the parish and his own anecdotal experience while out shopping and elsewhere, that mask wearing and other measures have fallen off in recent weeks.
"You still see it, but you don’t see it as much as there was for a while," Ricks said.
Dr. Stacy Newman, North Oaks Health System infectious disease specialist, said that over past week or so, the number of people presenting with symptoms tied to the virus has been on a noticeable uptick at North Oaks' walk-in clinics and emergency room in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Newman said many of these cases are among young people who are asymptomatic and who are from Livingston as well as Tangipahoa and nearby St. Helena parishes.
These cases haven't caused increases in hospitalizations at North Oaks, which has its main medical complex in Hammond but has clinics and outpatient facilities in Livingston and has enjoyed historic ties to the parish. But Newman said her concern is that the virus will spread to people who are more vulnerable.
"Eventually, you know, these kids or young adults are going to want to see their grandparents or their loved ones, and that's when we're going to have the increase in the hospital," she said.
Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge has seen only a slight increase in hospital admissions for people who are positive for the virus, hospital officials said.
Even as cases have risen, new deaths from the virus in Livingston and across the Baton Rouge region have remained at their lowest levels since the outbreak began. Deaths are a lagging indicator of the virus's spread, however.
State health officials have been on a major push for more testing this month to get a firmer handle on the virus. Health experts have said new case numbers are tied to the pace of testing. All things being equal, increased testing can be expected to higher case numbers, unless the rate of positive cases found by those tests also changes.
Over the past 4½ weeks — since late May — that's exactly what has happened in Livingston Parish. The weekly rate of positive cases per test has risen steadily.
Since the week ending May 31, that weekly "positivity" rate has risen from 4% to 12.1% for the partial week ending Thursday. That's well above the state average and many surrounding parishes.
Susan Hassig, a Tulane epidemiologist, said what may be happening is that the virus is making its way deeper into less populated and more spread-out parts of the state after starting in big cities. In the more rural areas, the virus can take time to quietly build momentum.
"It's going to get there eventually," Hassig said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards decided this week against further easing of restrictions due to the rise in cases across the state. Lagarde and others urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing more frequently as the best way to halt the virus's continued spread.