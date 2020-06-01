Vitalant is accepting blood donations at its Baton Rouge site to test for coronavirus antibodies.
Vitalant is the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the company said in a news release.
The independent, nonprofit blood collector — serving hospital patients in south Louisiana — is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.
The antibody test — authorized by the Food and Drug Administration — will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether the donor ever showed symptoms. It is possible that over time, the broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide the medical community with more information on whether a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is at a lower risk of infection, and if so, for how long.
“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.”
Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies. Because of its short shelf life — only 5 days — the supply of platelets must be continually replenished.
Donors are urged to give blood as soon as possible. Appointments are strongly recommended: visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
The Vitalant donation center in Baton Rouge is at 8234 One Calais Ave., the service road at Interstate 10 and Essen Lane.
The antibody tests are part of a full panel of tests that Vitalant performs on successful blood donations. Donors are not charged for the tests and costs are subsidized, in part, by The Blood Center Foundation of the Inland Northwest and The Bonfils Blood Center Donor Advised Fund. Donors will be able to see their results approximately two weeks after donating by logging into their online donor accounts.