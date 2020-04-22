Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will make a highly-anticipated announcement on Monday about the next phase of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions following the expiration of his current stay-at-home order, which is slated to end on April 30th.

Speaking by phone to his newly-formed economic task force aimed at gathering input from businesses on how best to reopen and revitalize the economy, Edwards said he would offer up more details Monday on what the restrictions will look come May 1.

“I think by next week whenever I speak on this ... you’re going to have the answer to some of your questions,” Edwards told a member of the Resilient Louisiana Commission.

The announcement could offer the first real indication of what life in Louisiana will look like at the end of the April 30th stay-at-home order.

What is already clear is there will still be reams of restrictions in place. Edwards asked the commissioners to help him “manage expectations” for the early stages of the reopening, and said the state will be grappling with the coronavirus until a vaccine is widely available.

Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the state’s Office of Public Health, said on the call that the state is trying to avoid reopening “just to re-close,” if it moves too fast and without the input from businesses. “We want to avoid that at all costs.”

Edwards said the reopening will not be a “one-way street.” The state is trying to ramp up its testing for the virus dramatically, and if the testing shows too big of a surge upon the phased reopening, he said he would have to ratchet restrictions back up.

The governor said his office is following White House guidance on how to reopen, but not entirely. He noted Louisiana has higher rates of obesity and other serious health conditions that have given the state one of the highest death rates per capita.

Epidemiologists say the greater prevalence of those conditions in Louisiana makes the prospect of reopening dicier, and state officials have said they are working on how to best reopen while protecting those most at risk.

