While in quarantine, one way to pass time (and forget about the craziness) is to put on a good movie.
With the growing number of streaming services and options available, what follows is a selection of the best and more recently released movies available to stream from the five big channels — Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney Plus.
"Midsommar" (R) — Writer-director Ari Aster's drama explores toxic relationships among a group of young adults traveling abroad to a dreamy and spooky Swedish festival. Available on Amazon Prime.
"The Farewell" (PG) — With the help of a brilliant cast (including Awkwafina, Tzi Ma and Shuzhen Zhao), writer-director Lulu Wang's dramedy about a family trying to protect its grandmother is loaded with personality and heart. Available on Amazon Prime.
"Pete's Dragon (2016)" (PG) — An update on the story of an orphan boy and his pet dragon, this down-to-Earth remake runs laps around the original. Available on Disney Plus.
"They Shall Not Grow Old" (R) — An exclusively-screened documentary upon its release, director Peter Jackson's film features loads of never-before-seen, colorized footage from World War I. Available on HBO.
"Annihilation" (R) — Natalie Portman leads an all-female expedition team into an environmental disaster zone in this sci-fi stunner from writer-director Alex Garland. Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu.
"Amazing Grace" (G) — This concert movie features Aretha Franklin performing with a choir in 1972. "Amazing" doesn't even begin to describe this set. Available on Hulu.
"Apollo 11" (G) — Todd Douglas Miller's 2019 documentary uses archival and never-before-seen footage to tell the astonishing story of the historic moon landing. Available on Hulu.
"Booksmart" (R) — Honor roll students and best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) party it up in this hilarious high school graduation comedy. Available on Hulu.
"Missing Link" (PG) — This stop-motion animated comedy about an adventurer seeking the mythic Sasquatch (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) is perfect for the young ones and adults. Available on Hulu.
"Blindspotting" (R) — A man reevaluates his life and surroundings while on probation in this powerful comedy/drama from writer/actors Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. Available on HBO.
"Between Two Ferns: The Movie" (TV-MA) — What could have been a haphazard montage of cringeworthy interview clips featuring Zach Galifianakis is actually one of the funniest movies of 2019. Available on Netflix.
"Leave No Trace" (PG) — A father and his daughter try to survive while living in an urban park in this heartbreaking drama from writer-director Debra Granik ("Winter's Bone"). Playing dad, Ben Foster has never been better. Available on Amazon Prime.
"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" (TV-MA) — Jesse Pinkman, the troubled drug dealer played by Aaron Paul in AMC's hit TV show, gets a proper ending in this tense thriller. Available on Netflix.
"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (PG-13) — The best comic book movie ever is Edgar Wright's 2010 adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel about a punk rocker who fights his girlfriend's evil exes. I said it. Don't @ me. Available on Netflix.
"Don't Think Twice" (R) — Comedian Mike Birbiglia writes and directs this comedy about a New York City improv troupe dealing with one of its members getting a break. The cast — including Birbiglia, Keegan-Michael Key and Gillian Jacobs — makes this a can't-miss affair. Available on Netflix.
"High Flying Bird" (R) — Of former Baton Rouge director Steven Soderbergh's releases from last year, this drama is the one to watch, thanks to a dynamite André Holland starring as a sports agent making moves during a lockout. Available on Netflix.
"Togo" (PG) — Willem Dafoe runs a sled dog team that's led by a small and weak dog in this streaming exclusive that deserves far more attention. Available on Disney Plus.
"Ingrid Goes West" (R) — Aubrey Plaza stalks a social media influencer in this comedy. A note to movie executives: Cast Plaza in more movies, please. Available on Hulu.
"Screwball" (NR) — Director Billy Corben tackles major league baseball's doping epidemic in this fascinating documentary that casts child actors in dramatic reenactments. Available on Netflix.
"Hot Rod" (PG-13) — Andy Samberg stars as a "stuntman" preparing for a big jump to impress his dad in this goofy 2007 comedy that will have you yelling "cool beans." Available on Netflix.