On March 11, 2020, two days after Louisiana discovered its first case of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke before a packed room at a Baton Rouge Rotary Club luncheon, where he warned the state would surely confirm more cases “in the coming days and weeks.”
The setting -- more than a hundred people attended the indoors event, at a time before health officials in the U.S. recommended public mask wearing -- did not age well. But Edwards’ prediction did.
On Monday, Louisiana crossed the latest in a series of grim milestones for the pandemic, tallying 250,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 6,500 Louisianans have died from the virus. Nationwide, the death toll neared 300,000, with more than 16.2 million cases recorded.
Louisiana has been particularly hard-hit by the virus. In the spring, the New Orleans area became one of the epicenters nationally for the pandemic, as leaders raced to avoid hospitals becoming overwhelmed. In the summer, another spike hit other parts of the state, shortly after Gov. Edwards loosened restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
.@LouisianaGov is speaking to the BR rotary club now, starting with a coronavirus update #Lalege #Lagov pic.twitter.com/7gFoyp7KQZ— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) March 11, 2020
The state crossed the 250,000-case threshold as it remains
firmly in the grip of a third wave of the virus that has shown little sign of abating. The 250,000 cases are only those confirmed by tests reported to the state; experts say many more infections went undetected.
How did Louisiana get to this point? Here’s a timeline on key events in the pandemic:
March 9
Shortly before Gov. Edwards was set to deliver his customary State of the State address to kick off the yearly legislative session at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, health officials confirmed though the state’s testing facility the first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
The case, a Jefferson Parish resident who was treated at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, was only the tip of the iceberg. Ultimately thousands of cases would be discovered in the New Orleans region, which officials suspect was partly the result of Mardi Gras festivities spreading the virus in the preceding weeks.
March 12
With 19 confirmed COVID-19 patients, Louisiana took its first real steps to limit the spread of the virus. Edwards and other officials restricted visitors to health facilities, prisons and nursing homes.
Meanwhile, LSU moved classes online and the NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments.
March 13
With 36 cases confirmed, Edwards closed schools for a month, banned gatherings of 250 people and delayed the presidential primary in Louisiana, the latter in conjunction with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
The governor warned of a “new normal” and said the state needed to “flatten the curve.”
The state’s ability to test for the virus was at the time extremely limited. The 36 cases confirmed came from merely 108 tests at the state’s only public lab.
March 16
One week after Louisiana discovered its first case, the governor ordered bars, gyms and casinos to close and banned gatherings of 50 or more. Restaurants were limited to take-out service only.
The 136 cases confirmed in the state gave Louisiana the third-highest per capita rate in the country. Later in the pandemic, the state would assume the No. 1 spot in cases per capita.
March 22
Gov. Edwards issued a stay-at-home order, making Louisiana the ninth U.S. state -- and first in the South -- to order residents to stay home unless leaving for essential tasks.
In two weeks after confirming the first positive case, the state tallied 837 cases and 20 deaths in more than half of the state’s parishes. Most were centered around New Orleans.
Testing still lagged, with under 3,500 tests administered at that point. That equaled a 24% positivity rate -- far higher than the 5% threshold officials now say is a good barometer of the rate of spread.
April 3
Louisiana crossed the 10,000-case threshold as the governor fought for ventilators, which were in short supply nationwide.
A day later, the state welcomed reporters into the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where Edwards’ administration had hastily hired private contractors to erect a massive 1,000-bed temporary medical facility for COVID-19 patients.
Ultimately, Louisiana would spend about $178 million on the convention center, but fewer than 500 patients would be treated there. That’s largely because it didn’t have the same capabilities as intensive care units, and hospitals needed staff for ICUs more than beds for less acute patients.
April 9
Freshman state Rep. Reggie Bagala, who was sworn into the Louisiana Legislature months earlier, died after battling COVID-19.
Bagala, 54, lived in Lockport and had worked in Lafourche Parish government before winning a three-way race for district 54, a parish that included the southern tip of Jefferson Parish, Grand Isle.
Bagala would be the first state official to contract the disease and the only so far to die from it. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Congressman Mike Johnson, Senate President Page Cortez, Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry and a host of other lawmakers also tested positive for the disease.
May 11
As Republicans in the state Legislature began to push back against virus restrictions, Edwards moved the state into Phase 1 of reopening, allowing 25% capacity at most businesses but keeping bars closed.
The move came nearly two months after the governor issued the stay-at-home order.
June 1
Louisiana proceeded to reopen, with the governor loosening restrictions further into a Phase 2 of reopening.
The decision allowed bars to reopen and moved other businesses to 50% occupancy. At the same time, the state took a lax approach to enforcing restrictions, doling out few punishments to businesses who violated the rules.
June 18
Weeks after allowing bars to reopen and loosening other restrictions, Louisiana began to see a rise in cases and hospitalizations. The uptick would not be the last time cases rose after restrictions were lifted.
“Flattening the curve isn’t something you do once and forget about it,” Edwards said. “We still have the disease. It’s still contagious. It is still deadly. We can easily see the gains we’ve made evaporate.”
July 11
Facing soaring cases and hospitalizations, Edwards shuttered bars statewide and issued a statewide mask mandate, a decision a host of states across the country had already made.
Weeks earlier, Louisiana health officials traced 100 COVID-19 cases to bars in the Tigerland area near LSU, an outbreak that helped justify the closure of bars.
And several parishes, including East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Orleans, had already instituted mask mandates of their own.
August 6
19th Judicial District Judge Janice Clark became the first Louisiana judge to rule that Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions were legal, amid a series of challenges to the orders from business people and later top Republican officials.
Ultimately, two more federal judges and another state judge would strike down challenges to Edwards’ restrictions.
Sept. 10
After seeing cases and hospitalizations plateau or decrease in many parts of the state from the summer peak, Edwards moved the state into Phase 3 of reopening.
The decision allowed bars to reopen at 25% capacity in certain places and let most businesses operate at 75%.
Still, the governor feared people would “hear what they want” out of the news, saying residents needed to be “extremely careful.”
“We will be somewhat anxious over the next three weeks to get that data in,” he said.
Oct. 23
With cases still tamped down somewhat, Republican state lawmakers fed up with the continued restrictions took the nuclear option and signed a petition to end all virus restrictions.
The decision by 65 of 68 House Republicans directed the governor to cancel his emergency order, which would have revoked the social distancing requirements, mask mandate, gathering limits and all other precautions. The White House had continually supported the governor’s restrictions, but Republicans in Louisiana bucked the health advice of the federal and state government and opted for the petition.
Edwards refused to sign the order and sued, prompting a hearing weeks later where Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry fought in court to toss all the virus restrictions. Judge William Morvant of the 19th JDC sided with Edwards.
Nov. 24
As cases soared again, and with Thanksgiving approaching, Edwards moved the state back into a modified version of Phase 2, closing bars in most parishes and requiring businesses to operate at 50% occupancy, instead of 75%.
“There are no magic tricks to be worked here. The only way you stop the surge is by these restrictions and mitigation measures,” Edwards said. “If somebody had presented me another option, a better option about flattening the curve, I would have taken it….It doesn’t exist.”
Dec. 14
Ochsner Health System in New Orleans began administering the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in health workers Monday morning, as the state began an unprecedented effort to vaccinate millions of people and end the pandemic.
Hospitals across the state were expected to immunize health workers in the first phase, which includes nursing home residents. The priority groups for later phases are still in flux.