The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation has created a fund to support small businesses — especially bars — across south Louisiana as they face challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
LHF on Thursday announced the establishment of the South Louisiana Bar Owner Relief Fund.
"In reality, most of the bars in South Louisiana are closed, while struggling with continued expenses and little to no income," a press release says. "Rent and utilities are still their responsibility, along with other operating payables. These business owners continue to navigate resources but need more help."
Crescent Crown Distributing initially donated $200,000; leaders of the company called upon other businesses and individuals to assist their community.
“These businesses are mandated by law to remain closed, while at the same time they are falling through the cracks of the stimulus programs," said Jennifer Kelley, LHF’s executive director. "We want to ensure that, through this unique time, the watering holes of Louisiana's ‘Main St. America’ are able to sustain themselves and re-open when allowed.”