Strawberries were sold out by 11 a.m.

That was good news for Albany's Fekete Farms booth, because it meant more customers were shopping in the March 26 Red Stick Farmers market's new drive-thru format in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it wasn't so good for latecomers, who were craving fresh, locally grown strawberries for their weekend desserts. Or maybe they just wanted some berries to snack on.

Either way, they'll have to arrive early at next week's market in Pennington Biomedical Research Center's back parking lot. They also could try Thursday at the Main Street Market, 501 N. 5th St., where strawberries should be plentiful.

Still, that didn't hinder them from stopping at other booths to buy greens, mushrooms, hand-milled flour and grits, baked goods and pot plants. And the line of cars still stretched along Pennington's back road even as the noon closing time approached.

"We don't have as many farmers as we had before the coronavirus pandemic, but today we have more customers," said Copper Alvarez, executive director of the Big River Economic Alliance and Development Alliance, which operates both open air markets. "We have a lot more customers as a drive-thru market than we did as a walk through market."

Last week, both the Red Stick Farmers Market and Main Street Market were still selling from tents direct to walk through customers. Safety rules were put into place to ensure social distancing, including chalk lines instructing customers where to stand.

"It worked, but it wasn't enough, because the farmers markets are community events, where customers like to visit, and some people were still visiting," Alvarez said last week. "So, we decided to make it a drive-thru to make sure everyone is social distancing."

As was the case last week, booths were spread further apart. Goods and produce were stacked behind tables, and only gloved farmers and workers touched and bagged it.

This time, though, payment and bags were handed through car windows.

"I think the response is greater, because people feel safer with the drive-thru format at this time," Alvarez said. "But with less farmers, our business is still down. A lot of farmers aren't coming because they're helping older and more vulnerable family members stay home. But business is good for those here today."

For now, the market is operating on a week-to-week basis. Alvarez also is planning a drive-thru format for the Main Street Market at 501 N. 5th St.

"I'm still trying to figure out how we'll direct the flow of traffic at Saturday's market," Alvarez said. "We're just taking it one week at a time."

Both markets will operate from 8 a.m. to noon. Alvarez stops each driver at the entrance to find out if he or she is seeking out a specific product. For greens, they can go the beige tent, where Fekete Farms is selling spinach, turnip and mustard greens.

For locally milled flour and cornmeal, she directs them to the Bonnecaze Farm booth on the other side of the parking lot.

And if customers spot something they can't live without, they're welcome to stop at any booth along the way.

"They can also place orders with the farmers through their sites ahead of time, then pick them up here," Alvarez said.

And though the line was long, it moved quickly with many customers stopping to express gratitude to Alvarez, even when she had to tell them strawberries were sold out.

"God bless you, Copper," one driver said. "We're so thankful that you're keeping this going."