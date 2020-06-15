Seven more people in East Baton Rouge have died from the novel coronavirus over the past seven days, the coroner reported Monday morning.

Between June 8 and June 15, EBR Coroner William "Beau" Clark says his office investigated seven deaths in patients ranging from ages 55 to 101 years old. Each of the patients tested positive for COVID-19, the coroner said.

All seven were nursing home patients.

266 parish residents have died from the virus, Clark reports.

"Our numbers continue to improve, but it imperative that we continue to protect our most vulnerable citizens," Clark said in a Facebook post Monday.

Though coronavirus deaths haven't ceased, Louisiana isn't Ground Zero for COVID anymore When it became apparent that the novel coronavirus was already seeded in Louisiana a few months ago, the bad news came in waves.