While Louisiana has seen the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations improve to the point where Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has begun preparing for a phased reopening of the economy, modeling data released by the state’s health department Friday shows the trajectory for deaths remains stubbornly higher than predicted, in varying levels across different regions of the state.
Officials hope that they are starting to see the rate of deaths flatten, like the other metrics, and note that deaths show up later than other results. But the data indicates Louisiana may have a death rate of about 2% of all infected, said Jeanie Donovan, a policy director for the health department. That is double the rate Louisiana’s models were based on and is at the high end of ranges offered by federal and academic researchers.
The Louisiana Department of Health also revealed Friday it has discovered about 35,000 duplicate test results previously reported by commercial labs, meaning the state’s testing picture is not as rosy as once thought. The state was reporting a promisingly low rate of infections – hovering around 9% – compared to total tests before it halted reporting earlier this week. But it was not clear Friday where that number stands.
Still, Edwards said the drop in testing doesn’t “disturb” him as he moves toward an announcement as soon as Monday on what the state’s restrictions will look like on May 1, when the current stay-at-home order is set to expire. And he noted while the increasing number of deaths is “alarming” – the state confirmed 61 more on Friday – he said it is a lagging indicator.
The governor has in recent days hinted he could start loosening restrictions on May 1, assuming Louisiana continues to see positive trends in new cases, hospitalizations and reported flu- and COVID-19-like symptoms. White House guidance recommends two weeks of improving numbers on those three metrics. New Orleans has already extended its stay-at-home order until mid-May. The ability to test large swaths of the population is considered a vital component of reopening so officials can more closely track the resurgence of the virus as more people interact.
“We will go back and take a look at tests done on a daily basis and how many of those tests were positive,” Edwards said. “As I told you we don’t yet have 14 days where we can say we meet the criteria. We’ve certainly been moving in that direction but we’re going to continue to look at this.”
“We now feel really good our testing capacity is going to continue to increase,” the governor added.
The models used by the health department to track the state’s trajectory for deaths was based on the assumption that about 1% of all people in Louisiana infected with the virus would die, said Donovan, of the state health department. That would put Louisiana above even the highest end of a range offered up by Johns Hopkins University researchers, who have done modeling based on 0.25%, 0.5% and 1% rates of death. The CDC offered modelers a broader range of between 0.25% and 3% death rates.
The state agency is investigating why the rate appears to be closer to 2%, Donovan said. One prevailing theory is that a higher rate of Louisiana residents have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus. Another is that perhaps a larger share of elderly and people with underlying conditions are being infected than the rest of the population, which would drive up the rate.
She added that Johns Hopkins researchers have found three other states where the death rate exceeds their higher 1% figure, including New York. All of those states also had high early rates of spread, like Louisiana did after Mardi Gras, which health researchers believe may be the culprit for Louisiana’s fast early growth rate.
Louisiana has confirmed 26,140 cases of coronavirus, meaning about 6% of those who tested positive have died. But the numbers underlying the model are much higher, assuming large numbers of infected people don’t get tested for the virus. The Health Department declined to release that data Friday.
The death trends vary by region. While the trends in the greater New Orleans region have been far worse than the trends in the number of people hospitalized, the modeling suggests the death rate may be starting to flatten there.
The Baton Rouge health region and the region comprising River Parishes and some coastal areas both show death rates much higher than should have been expected with the stay-at-home order in place, according to the modeling. The Lafayette region is still higher than expected, but not by as much. Much of central Louisiana and northeast Louisiana, meanwhile, have trends more in line with what the models projected give the stay-at-home order.
Black people have suffered disproportionately from the virus’s death toll in Louisiana, with at least 56% of the deaths attributed to African Americans, who comprise about a third of the state’s population.
Dr. Sandra Brown, dean of Southern University’s College of Nursing and a co-chair of a task force convened by Edwards to research the disparity, said the immediate imperative to address the gulf is testing.
“There are barriers to testing,” Brown said, noting many working people in African American communities can’t access testing sites that are only open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The state needs to expand hours and put more testing sites in areas that need them, Brown said.
Plus, health providers and other workers who will be interacting with people as the state reopens need adequate access to testing, she said. The task force got a gift of half a million dollars Friday from private donors to jumpstart the work.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician running for reelection this year, appeared with Edwards Friday to brief the media and said he has spoken with federal leaders and Edwards about the need to go into communities with higher rates of infection to test those who are asymptomatic and help them remain isolated if they test positive – even putting them up in hotels where necessary.
When asked whether Louisiana needs to begin opening up on May 1, like some Republican lawmakers have suggested, Cassidy said the decision should be “driven by data,” and only take place if the rate of transmission is low enough.