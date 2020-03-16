Amy Pitre was already at Butch Gore Park on Friday afternoon preparing for the start of a tournament that was a couple of hours away. Her cell phone rang multiple times.
The St. Amant High softball coach fielded questions about the tournament. The schedule was revamped after six teams pulled out based on coronavirus pandemic mandates from their school systems.
But a call from St. Amant athletic director David Oliver changed everything.
“Coach Oliver told me about the governor’s announcement — no school from Monday until April 13. He said we could still have the tournament, but we could only have 250 people in the park,” Pitre said. “Things got very real at that point.
“We had no security and had to get some. There had to be a plan to get people in and out of the park and make sure we had 250 people or less. And I thought … what if this is it? Could these be the last games we play?”
Like most plans made on the fly, there were adjustments. Those mandated fan limits meant only two fields could be used. Teams warmed up on fields across the street. Fans took turns going in and out of the complex as their games ended. Pitre said the teams, including the Gators, focused on their games, putting questions about the rest of the season aside.
"In most situations as a coach, you know what to expect,” Pitre said. “But in this one, we really don’t. I told the girls I was optimistic about playing again. They knew other teams had pulled out and could not play. I told them to give it everything they had.”
The reigning Class 5A Gators champion Gators excelled, with pitcher Alyssa Romano throwing a no-hitter in one game and coming two outs short of a perfect game in another. St. Amant (13-0) beat Barbe, the team they edged to win the 5A title last season, along with two other Lake Charles powers, Sulphur and Sam Houston.
Pitre enlisted help to stage an ceremony for SAHS’ eight seniors during their last game Saturday. The original plan was to have the Gators and East Ascension play games at their school-based home fields so their seniors could be honored there.
There was a catch. The St. Amant softball field shares space with the Gators baseball field. The baseball team was hosting a tournament too. Only 250 people would be allowed between the two fields.
So the focus shifted back to Gore Park. When the Gators lined up for their final game against Vandebilt Catholic, everything was in place. Game balls signed by teammates were presented to the eight St. Amant seniors and to two VCHS seniors.
There were smiles and pictures taken. Holden played East Ascension in the tourney’s final game late Saturday night. Pitre left the park after midnight, pondering the future for her team and the remainder of the season.
“Every senior group is special,” said Pitre, the former EAHS coach. “This group started with me when I came to St. Amant four years ago. All eight of them have stayed together, which is rare.
"And let’s face it, they’ve been through a lot. Their freshmen year (2016) started with the flood, and they were displaced from their school. That wasn’t normal and neither is this. Obviously, there is a lot at stake here besides sports."
Whether Sunday’s updated CDC recommendations that allow meetings for groups of no more than 50 for eight weeks ends spring sports is yet to be determined. The LHSAA says it continues to monitor the situation.
“I’m glad we played … it was important to us and all the teams,” Pitre said. “I think everybody had in the back on their minds, ‘Maybe this is it.’ I’m glad we got to honor the seniors. Some teams may not get that chance.”
Brusly special double play
Brusly High also hosted an impromptu senior ceremony during its baseball game with Scotlandville Saturday. Seniors for both teams were honored, along with parents/ other family members.
Brusly's weekend tournament at Eunice was canceled Friday afternoon. First-year BHS coach Mike Forbes watched the seniors with tears in their eyes and vowed to find a weekend game.
West Baton Rouge superintendent Wes Watts agreed to the plan. After calling more than 20 schools, Scotlandville got permission to play a 1 p.m. Saturday game at Brusly. Forbes’ wife, Kari, with help from Brusly parents, pulled together the items needed to honor the seniors.
The teams huddled to together so both coaches could speak after the game. Scotlandville coach Marcus Minor broke down during his comments.
“I’m glad we got to do that for both teams. As a coach, you have to see that as a teachable moment,” Forbes said. "This is not something any of us anticipated, but it is an experience both teams will remember."