The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is putting its strategic plan on hold to focus all of its efforts on business recovery during the coronavirus pandemic. 

BRAC has been collecting survey data from business owners about the economic impact of business disruption due to coronavirus and has collected 247 responses so far that reflect the need for a focus on guiding businesses through the recovery.

As of March 24, about 38% of respondents said they were not familiar with U.S. Small Business Administration recovery loan assistance programs, while 43% are not familiar with disaster unemployment benefits. Roughly one-quarter of businesses said they did not have hardware or software to support remote work at the company.

About 62% of businesses surveyed said they expected both first-quarter and second-quarter revenue or sales to drop significantly as a result of coronavirus restrictions and the economic slowdown. 

The organization is holding webinars for businesses and started a displaced worker database in an effort to be a matchmaker between companies looking to hire and those who are furloughed temporarily or laid off. It has reached out to its 1,500 members to offer resources and advice. 

Upcoming business webinars are: 

