Another 485 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus and another 34 peopled died statewide from illnesses caused by the viral pandemic, the latest state health data show.
Louisiana has 4,025 total diagnosed cases and 185 deaths associated with the virus, according the data provided Monday. Only five of the state's 64 parishes do not have at least one case of coronavirus.
The number of cases in Louisiana has risen by nearly 14% since Sunday and puts the state about 600 cases below the number in Illinios as of midday Monday, a state with nearly three times the population of Louisiana, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
The 12-parish Capital region in Louisiana had 511 cases as of Monday, an increase of 66 cases from Sunday, or a nearly 15% bump in one day. That's a slightly slower increase than what happened between Saturday and Sunday when case numbers for the region jumped a little more than 16%.
East Baton Rouge Parish had 188 coronavirus cases as of midday Monday, an increase of 24 over Sunday, while nearby Ascension Parish had 153, an increase of 14 cases and three more deaths.
The total cases in East Baton Rouge Parish are two more than the those in Baltimore, Maryland, a city with 159,000 more people than East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Johns Hopkins University and census data.
Outlying Tangiphoa and Assumption parishes saw significant increases in cases over the weekend, roughly doubling, making them tops in the region for growth but their total cases are still below 20.
The second fastest growing in the region over the weekend was Ascension Parish. The number of cases rose from 107 on Saturday to 153 on Monday, a 43% bump. The total ranks the suburban parish of 124,700 people sixth statewide for total cases behind only major urban parishes and suburban St. Tammany Parish.
Taken as a whole, the capital region saw its two-day case load increase by one-third, from 383 on Saturday to 511 on Monday. The latest tally, though, is still one-third of the cases in Orleans Parish, which had 1,480 as of Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Health's latest tally puts the number of deaths from COVID-19 related illnesses in the region at 20, but coroners in East and West Baton Rouge parishes have reported an additional five COVID-19 deaths not reflected in the state figures.
If those deaths are also counted, the tally rises to 25 for the region, though one of those deaths is of an out-of-state resident.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark said on Monday that the state's COVID-19 death tally for his parish appears to reflect what he reported to the state on Friday.
Of the 1,158 people in the hospital in Louisiana due to the infection, 385 are on ventilators, about one-third.
State and private labs have completed 34,033 tests as of Monday and slightly less than 12% were positive. The rate of positive tests has steadily declined as the number of tests has risen since early March.
