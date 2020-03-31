School leaders in the Baton Rouge region are sticking for now with their remote learning plans, even though schools are set to stay closed for 17 more days and perhaps longer if the statewide school closure order aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus is extended yet again.

Those plans range from optional work completed on paper or digitally to daily, live online instruction. They are largely dictated by the number of computing devices those schools had before they closed and the availability of home internet, or lack thereof.

Originally supposed to end April 13, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of his stay-at-home to April 30 means schools in the state will be shuttered for at least six weeks. There’s only three more weeks left in the 2019-20 school year, raising the prospect of the rest of the year being lost.

Livingston Parish opted for a mix of take-home work and remote instruction.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said his staff is sending parents an ever increasing set of online options. Also, teachers are holding more and more live lessons online with children.

At the same time, many families in Livingston don’t have computers at home and the internet is hard to get in some places and slow in the rest.

“We have some connectivity issues in places you would not expect, places like Watson and Live Oak,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he doubts the district can do much more digital instruction at present.

East Baton Rouge Parish schools have taken a similar approach. It had more laptops than Livingston — all students in grades five to 12 have laptops at school — but opted not to send them home with students because many families lacked internet at home and because of concerns about potential damage to those devices.

“I don’t think there’s anything we would do differently,” said Superintendent Warren Drake. “If we had more internet capability, we would do some things differently.”

The protracted closure of schools will require some decisions.

Schools are in the early stages of thinking about expanding summer school or what they will need to do when the new school year starts to catch up kids who are behind.

And they are debating internally how much school work completed while schools are closed should count toward students’ final grades or whether seniors can graduate. The state is planning to issue guidance on both issues in the near future. Local leaders say they are waiting on that guidance before deciding what to do.

On Friday, Superintendent David Alexander announced Ascension Parish’s plan for student grades. Ascension schools, among the more technology rich districts in the Capitol region, have maintained a busy, daily schedule of live classes over the past two weeks, sparking praise and criticism.

Alexander said the work students have been doing since March 13 will count only if it will lift a student’s grade above their average grade from the school year so far.

“This allows ALL students to use this period of time during online instruction to improve their grades without any risk,” Alexander said.

In Central, children in grades 6-12 have take-home laptops, while those in the lower grades have been using a mix of paper-based and online instruction.

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the shift to digital instruction has forced his staff to come up with answers to problems on the fly.

“You’re building the plane as you’re flying it,” he said.

At many Baton Rouge charter schools, the pace of change has been fast.

Sandra Douglas, principal of two schools run by the Indiana-based GEO Foundation, said she was able to ensure that all her students in first through eighth grade had a computing device by distributing school devices only to students who didn’t have one at home.

After a crash course in Zoom, teachers were soon doing live lessons and have not stopped.

“We’re moving on in our pacing guides,” she said. “If the next unit was division, that’s what they are on now.”

She said remote lessons work better when there’s an adult at home to watch, so many teachers are giving lessons around dinner time. Douglas said she’s proud of her teachers.

“Although some of their teacher friends in other districts are chilling,” Douglas said, “they are working really hard to make sure that teaching and learning are continuing for the scholars we serve.”