Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued his latest iteration of coronavirus restrictions that push the state into the second phase of reopening, an order that expands the occupancy limits on many businesses to 50% and allows a list of new industries, including bars, to reopen.
The move keeps Louisiana on a phased reopening path that began May 15, when the state first allowed restaurants to serve dine-in customers and other businesses to open at 25% capacity, following a stay-at-home order that was in place since late March.
Edwards’ new proclamation lets the establishments that were previously restricted to 25% occupancy--restaurants, bars that serve food, barber shops, salons, gyms, churches and a host of others--boost that to 50%. Bars without food permits are newly allowed to reopen, at 25% capacity.
And unlike in previous versions, businesses that remain closed--places like concert venues, water parks, arcades, amusement parks, carnivals, trampoline parks and others--can now apply to the state Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Health to potentially reopen, either in phase two or phase three.
New Orleans is the only area of the state not following Edwards' lead. Instead, city officials have said they intend to wait and may go to a modified phase two next week, but haven't yet released details about what it would look like. New Orleans was one of the hardest-hit cities in the U.S. for the virus early on.
The state's second phase, which begins Friday, is slated to last three weeks. If the state continues to see positive trends in key coronavirus metrics, like cases, hospitalizations and patients with COVID-19-like illnesses, Edwards could further loosen restrictions.
The first weekend of the reopening is also when the state is expected to be hit by Tropical Depression Cristobal, which is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday, and as thousands continue to protest police brutality in several Louisiana cities, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“As we prepare to move into phase two on Friday please anticipate the impact of the tropical storm and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Edwards said this week.
Louisiana has made strides in tamping down the spread of the coronavirus. After early fears that the virus would cause hospitals to be overrun, the state has seen steady declines in hospitalizations, new cases and people who show up at hospitals with COVID-19-like illnesses. AFter the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized peaked at 2,134 on April 13, the number was at 613 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, fears about the coronavirus and government-mandated shutdowns have roiled the economy. Nearly 302,000 Louisianans filed continued unemployment claims for the week ending May 30. That’s nearly 20 times the amount filed in the last week of February, before Louisiana discovered its first case of coronavirus.
The order still urges people at risk from the virus--the eldery and those with underlying medical conditions--to continue staying home unless doing essential tasks. People should “avoid groups of any size that do not allow for moderate social distancing,” the order says, and public-facing employees at businesses are required to wear masks or face coverings. While masks for the public aren’t mandatory, the order strongly encourages them.
Restaurants should require customers to make reservations or wait outside, according to the order.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning’s office on Thursday also began releasing more specific guidance for different types of businesses, as well as churches, for phase two.
For instance, Browning’s office gives restaurants several options for arranging seats in phase two to allow for 50% occupancy. Tables can be arranged to allow for six feet between people, or restaurants can erect screens or curtains between tables. Restaurants “should allow for” temperature checks of customers, though it is not required, and signs that notify customers not to enter if they have COVID-19 symptoms “shall be provided.”
While restaurants and bars can allow outdoor live music with social distancing, “dancing, indoors or outdoors, is not authorized in this phase,” according to the guidance.