GONZALES — All playgrounds and splash pads are open in Ascension Parish. Soccer fields at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales are open for practice, and community centers are available for use at 50% capacity, parish officials said.
Those are among the changes parish government officials outlined Friday for the parish parks' novel coronavirus guidelines as the state moved into Phase II of its social distancing rules, parish officials said in a statement.
Parish officials added that they will adhere to state Fire Marshall's Office guidelines. They include that those participating in outdoor sports must adhere to mitigation and social distancing standards and that people should maintain at least 6 feet from one another and employ face coverings and personal hand hygiene.
Parish officials encouraged those 65 or older with "poor control" of underlying health problems that might lead to severe illness or death from the COVID-19 illness tied to the virus to follow federal guidelines strictly. Officials encouraged those residents to stay at home as much as possible.
The parish has also established rules for non-contact sports, like baseball, softball, rodeos and other activities.
Bleachers and stadiums are reduced to 25% of normal capacity and spectators should maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other, parish officials said.
Swimming lanes in pools should also maintain at least 6 feet of distance and group seating is limited to no more than 10 people and should be limited to family groups, officials added.
Physical contact between coaches and players or between staff and spectators is not allowed, officials said.