Rachel Guillory and her husband were supposed to travel to MD Anderson in Houston to treat her Stage IV stomach cancer at the end of this month — until he died of COVID-19.

“I’ve never done that without him,” she said. “I’ve never done anything without him.”

Her grief is sharper because she couldn't be there for her husband, Christopher "Ray" Guillory.

She couldn't be with him after he was admitted to the emergency room in a West Feliciana hospital. She couldn't be with him when he was transferred to the ICU in a Marrero medical center because the Feliciana facility was unequipped for a critical COVID case.

She could only be with him again after it was all over, in the morgue of the hospital where his heart stopped.

"I don’t know how to do life without him," said Rachel, 41. "God should have taken me. I’m dying. They found my cancer too late. There's nothing wrong with my husband. I would trade with him in a heartbeat."

His experience illustrates how Louisiana doctors and nurses are overwhelmed by a flood of COVID patients sickened by the highly contagious delta variant.

+2 COVID deaths near record highs in Baton Rouge area as delta variant runs rampant The Baton Rouge region is nearing single-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 this week as a wave of death sweeps across Louisiana, caused…

Ray, 43, was a father of five and a native of Jackson, Louisiana. He spent his days with his wife of 13 years in St. Francisville.

Rachel describes her husband as someone who loved to tease and joke, a "good old country boy" with a "heart of gold."

He tested positive for the virus July 20 after feeling sick for several days. His wife believes he contracted it at Dixon Correctional Institute, where he worked as a master sergeant after 20 years in the Department of Corrections.

About 144 people have tested positive for the virus at DCI since the start of the pandemic, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said.

"Master Sergeant Ray Guillory was a respected and valued member of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections family, he will be missed," Pastorick said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with MSgt. Guillory’s family."

Two days after his diagnosis, his wife took him to the emergency room at West Feliciana Parish Hospital when he told her he felt "horrible," suffering from shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches and fever.

He was sent home with almost ten prescriptions, and for several days he felt almost like his old self. But then, a couple of nights later, Ray woke his wife, telling her he could not breathe.

The doctor at the West Feliciana emergency room had said if he got worse to bypass their facility and head to Baton Rouge, where hospitals like Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center were equipped to treat him. However, Rachel resisted — it was a long drive into East Baton Rouge Parish.

"I was not taking that chance driving him to Baton Rouge by myself and he suddenly quits breathing," she said.

She hoped their local hospital could at least stabilize him before a transfer. As soon as they got to the emergency room, Guillory began to receive oxygen.

+50 A cry for help: See inside Lafayette's biggest hospital ahead of federal assistance Lauren Broussard walked into the only empty room in Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center’s intensive care unit Wednesday afternoon.

It took the hospital almost three days to find a free bed for a severely ill COVID patient at West Jefferson Medical Center, although they had also considered facilities in Texas and Mississippi.

"They had to keep calling," Rachel Guillory said. "They pretty much have to wait on someone to die."

Ray traveled the 40 minutes to West Jefferson via AirMed that afternoon, and she jumped in her car and drove to meet him.

What followed was a week and a half of desperate phone calls, emotional text messages and hundreds of prayers. Rachel could not see her husband — even to bring him a change of clothes or a phone charger — so she spent her nights in the parking lot or nearby hotels.

For a few days he wore a nasal oxygen cannula. At least then he could talk on the phone, Rachel remembers. But as his oxygen levels continued dropping, he was placed on a BiPap machine, which made it harder for him to speak. The machine was loud, and when he removed the mask to talk to his wife, his oxygen levels plummeted.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"It got to the point where I’d say, 'Don’t call me unless you absolutely have to,'" Rachel said. "Talking would overexert him."

Ray was the kind of man who regularly wrote his wife love letters, little notes left around the house. Unable to talk to her in his final days, he texted her instead.

Had she contacted an electrician to fix the breaker? How was their 18-year-old son, who had also fallen ill with COVID days after his own diagnosis?

And always, "I love you," "I need you here," and "I'm so scared."

He began to sleep more, and his texts were sometimes garbled. He was afraid, "too weak to breathe," and he begged her to find a way to see him in his COVID ward.

“I can’t do this. Nothing is changing," he texted days before his death. "Everything is the same... I can’t take it anymore.”

Then: "I don’t think I’ll ever get better. I’m not going to get over this.”

On Aug. 3, his oxygen levels plunged so low he had to be sedated for emergency intubation.

For the next few days his wife filled his inbox with texts she hoped he would see when he woke. She told him she was booking them a cruise and asked him to fight for his recovery. She posted details about his condition on Facebook as hundreds prayed for his safe return home.

She was able to video call him twice, with other family members. She thought he might be comforted hearing their voices.

On Aug. 8, Ray's pulmonologist called her mid-morning. His heart had stopped. He didn't make it.

Rachel screamed. She fell to the floor, and her sons came running into the room.

"They knew," she said. "I didn’t even have to tell them."

For the next few hours, she pleaded on the phone with personnel at West Jefferson, begging them to let her see Ray's body. She didn't care where she had to go or how long she had — she just needed to see him.

They conceded at last, saying she could see him for no more than 15 minutes at the hospital morgue. She wore full protective equipment.

He was in a freezer, in a body bag. They pulled his drawer open on the bottom shelf. She couldn't kiss him. Instead, she sat on her knees on the floor and rubbed his hands and his face.

When she first saw him she cried. Although she felt crazy, she pulled one of his eyelids open and said, "Ray, wake up, look at me."

They ended up letting her stay for 45 minutes.

When the COVID-19 vaccine first came out, Rachel was skeptical. But her oncologist advised her to get it, so she made appointments for her Moderna shots in February and March. Ray, who was open to the vaccine from the beginning, simply never got around to scheduling his jab — especially as the case numbers dwindled.

"He wasn’t opposed to it," she said. "It just never got thought about again. I could kick myself every day for that. I have so much guilt."

Although she respects people's beliefs and would never tell anyone what to do, Rachel encouraged people to get the vaccine because "the devil himself doesn’t stand a chance against COVID." Family friends have reached out to her since Ray's death to tell her they finally got the vaccine after months of hesitancy, which brings some small relief.

"If my husband’s death keeps one person from dying? To save one person from going through what my husband went through and me and my kids went through? Then Ray would be proud."